Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts converted 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two scores in a win over the Houston Texans on Thursday in Houston.

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Javon Hargrave logged three sacks to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans in the first Week 9 game of the NFL season. The 29-17 victory Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston pushed the Eagles to 8-0. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback James Bradberry also intercepted Texans quarterback Davis Mills twice in the victory. Advertisement

"The job is still not done," Hurts told reporters. "I talk about there never being an arrival and only being a journey. That's something I embrace and what this football team embraces."

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce ran for 139 yards in the loss. Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards and two scores, in addition to his two turnovers. Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards.

"We knew who we were playing," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "I thought our guys played hard from start to finish. We didn't always play smart football and there are some mistakes we have to eliminate, but I liked the way we fought."

The Texans opened the game with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Mills threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Teagn Quitoriano to end that possession.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders responded with a 2-yard touchdown run about eight minutes later. That score ended an 18-play, 91-yard drive.

The Eagles scored again about 4:30 before halftime. Running back Kenneth Gainwell ended that 10-play, 79-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Mills answered on the next drive with a 13-yard touchdown drive to wide receiver Chris Moore. That score and an extra point tied the game 14-14 at halftime.

Hurts and the Eagles went on to outscore the Texans 15-3 in the second half. Gardner-Johnson started that outburst when he intercepted Mills midway through the third. The Eagles scored less than 20 seconds later, when Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 30-yard field goal on the next drive. The Eagles then put the game away with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Hurts threw a 4-yard score to tight end Dallas Goedert for the final points of the game.

The Texans punted on their next possession. Bradberry then intercepted Mills with about 2:17 remaining to seal the victory.

The Texans (1-5-1) will battle the New York Giants (1-6-1) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 13 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders (4-4) at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in Philadelphia.

