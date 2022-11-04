Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 4, 2022 / 7:52 AM

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0

By Alex Butler
1/5
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts converted 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two scores in a win over the Houston Texans on Thursday in Houston. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6f64afc481f7e315ab05e83c14e773aa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts converted 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two scores in a win over the Houston Texans on Thursday in Houston. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Javon Hargrave logged three sacks to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans in the first Week 9 game of the NFL season.

The 29-17 victory Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston pushed the Eagles to 8-0. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback James Bradberry also intercepted Texans quarterback Davis Mills twice in the victory.

Advertisement

"The job is still not done," Hurts told reporters. "I talk about there never being an arrival and only being a journey. That's something I embrace and what this football team embraces."

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce ran for 139 yards in the loss. Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards and two scores, in addition to his two turnovers. Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards.

RELATED Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9

"We knew who we were playing," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "I thought our guys played hard from start to finish. We didn't always play smart football and there are some mistakes we have to eliminate, but I liked the way we fought."

The Texans opened the game with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Mills threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Teagn Quitoriano to end that possession.

RELATED Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension

Eagles running back Miles Sanders responded with a 2-yard touchdown run about eight minutes later. That score ended an 18-play, 91-yard drive.

The Eagles scored again about 4:30 before halftime. Running back Kenneth Gainwell ended that 10-play, 79-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Mills answered on the next drive with a 13-yard touchdown drive to wide receiver Chris Moore. That score and an extra point tied the game 14-14 at halftime.

RELATED Arrest made in August shooting of Washington Commanders football player

Hurts and the Eagles went on to outscore the Texans 15-3 in the second half. Gardner-Johnson started that outburst when he intercepted Mills midway through the third. The Eagles scored less than 20 seconds later, when Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 30-yard field goal on the next drive. The Eagles then put the game away with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Hurts threw a 4-yard score to tight end Dallas Goedert for the final points of the game.

Advertisement

The Texans punted on their next possession. Bradberry then intercepted Mills with about 2:17 remaining to seal the victory.

The Texans (1-5-1) will battle the New York Giants (1-6-1) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 13 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders (4-4) at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in Philadelphia.

This week in the National Football League

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey hauls in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-14. McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Godwin and Mecole Hardman are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- D'Onta Foreman and Leonard Fournette are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 9 of the fantasy football season. leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 73
NFL // 20 hours ago
Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 73
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ray Guy, considered by many as the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday after a lengthy illness, the University of Southern Mississippi announced. He was 73.
Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and new outside linebacker Bradley Chubb agreed to a five-year contract extension, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Dolphins, Bills, Falcons most active NFL teams at trade deadline
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, Bills, Falcons most active NFL teams at trade deadline
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons were among the most active NFL teams at the 2022 trade deadline, with each completing two trades hours before the window closed.
Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
NFL // 2 days ago
Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in return for wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Vikings agree to trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings agree to trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to send two draft picks to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to acquire star tight end T.J. Hockenson at the NFL trade deadline, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
NFL // 2 days ago
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts, who own the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement