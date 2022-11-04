Trending
Nov. 4, 2022

Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9

By Alex Butler
Arizona Cardinals veteran Zach Ertz is my top fantasy football tight end for Week 9.
Arizona Cardinals veteran Zach Ertz is my top fantasy football tight end for Week 9.

MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Zach Ertz and Hayden Hurst are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 9. Ertz also tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.

Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews and Gerald Everett join Ertz in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

George Kittle, Pat Freiermuth and tight ends from the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Giants are among the players who should be benched or dropped due to Week 9 byes.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz totaled 41 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns through eight starts this season.
Zach Ertz

Ertz is the No. 7 tight end this season, in terms of fantasy points per game. The Arizona Cardinals playmaker ranks second on the team with 60 targets this season. He also scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 8.

The Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. The Seahawks allow the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also allowed a league-high 595 yards to the position through eight weeks.

Ertz logged 10 targets for seven catches and 70 yards earlier this season against the Seahawks. I expect a similar game, but with a touchdown, in Week 9. Ertz should be started in all leagues.

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) totaled 35 catches for 286 yards and a score through eight games this season.

Robert Tonyan

Tonyan is my No. 6 play for Week 9. The Green Bay Packers tight end averaged 7.3 targets and six catches per game over his last three appearances. This week, the Packers will face the Detroit Lions.

RELATED Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9

The Lions allow the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also tied for allowing the fourth-most touchdowns to the position, despite already having their bye week.

Look for Tonyan to draw at least eight targets for 60 yards. He will get several chances to score against this very vulnerable secondary.

Hayden Hurst

Hurst averaged the 13th-most fantasy points per game among tight ends over the last four weeks. He should be started in all leagues that require starting tight ends this week. Hurst and the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Cincinnati.

The Panthers just allowed eight yards and a score to Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. They allowed four catches for 64 yards to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton a week earlier.

Hurst is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I think he scores in a Bengals blowout victory. I also expect at least 50 yards from the Bengals pass catcher.

Hurst totaled more than five targets for nearly 40 yards per game over his last five appearances. He also scored twice over that stretch. I also expect Hurst to continue to received increased looks due to the injury absence of Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

He is my No. 8 option for Week 9.

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) is a low-end TE1 for Week 9.
Logan Thomas

Thomas is another touchdown-or-bust, low-end TE1 for Week 9. The Washington Commanders pass catcher scored just once through his first four games this season. He also has yet to eclipse 48 receiving yards in a game.

Look for Thomas to get several red-zone opportunities this week, when the Commanders host the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also allowed touchdowns to tight ends in each of their last two games and in four of their last five outings.

Thomas is a dart-throw and should only be used in leagues that require starting tight ends. He is my No. 10 option.

Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. TEN

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at NO

5. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers at ATL

6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers at DET

7. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. BAL

8. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CAR

9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LV

10. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. MIN

11. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at TB

12. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

13. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at CHI

14. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. BUF

15. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

16. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at WAS

17. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens at NO

18. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. MIA

19. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

20. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans at KC

This week in the National Football League

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey hauls in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-14. McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game.

Latest Headlines

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
NFL // 5 hours ago
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Javon Hargrave logged three sacks to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans in the first Week 9 game of the NFL season.
Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 73
NFL // 1 day ago
Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 73
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ray Guy, considered by many as the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday after a lengthy illness, the University of Southern Mississippi announced. He was 73.
Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and new outside linebacker Bradley Chubb agreed to a five-year contract extension, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Dolphins, Bills, Falcons most active NFL teams at trade deadline
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins, Bills, Falcons most active NFL teams at trade deadline
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons were among the most active NFL teams at the 2022 trade deadline, with each completing two trades hours before the window closed.
Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
NFL // 2 days ago
Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in return for wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Vikings agree to trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings agree to trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to send two draft picks to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to acquire star tight end T.J. Hockenson at the NFL trade deadline, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
NFL // 3 days ago
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.
