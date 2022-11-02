Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (L) scored in each of his last two games. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Godwin and Mecole Hardman are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Justin Jefferson is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 9. Davante Adams, Tee Higgins, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill also are in my Top 5.

Cooper Kupp, D.J. Moore, DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, Brandon Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are among the wide receivers who should be out of fantasy football lineups due to injuries and/or Week 9 byes for the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, but logged just two scores through his first seven games this season. He also failed to find the end zone in his last six appearances.

Jefferson should never leave your lineup, despite his latest struggles. I expect an elite performance this week when the Minnesota Vikings face the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also surrendered the fifth-most yards to the position through eight weeks.

Look for Jefferson, my top option, to detonate in Week 9. He should haul in at least 10 catches for 125 yards and two scores in a Vikings victory.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin logged a season-high 113 yards on six catches in Week 8. The Washington Commanders star scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 7. Look for McLaurin to turn in another successful fantasy football performance this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also allow the fourth-most receiving yards per game to the position.

I expect the Vikings and Commanders to both bring high-volume passing attacks into this meeting. Look for McLaurin to totaled at least 100 yards and a score. He is my No. 9 play for Week 9.

Chris Godwin

Godwin is a borderline WR1 this week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver averaged 10.4 targets per game over his last five appearances.

He did not find the end zone through his six appearances this season, but I expect that to chance when the Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

The Rams just allowed three passing touchdowns to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Brandon Aiyuk totaled six catches for 81 yards and a score in that game.

Godwin is a near lock for at least 10 targets. Look for the Buccaneers veteran to turn those looks into at least eight catches for 90 yards. He could work his way into high-end WR1 territory if he finds the end zone.

Chris Olave

Olave is my No. 16 wide receiver for Week 9 and can be plugged in as a WR2. The New Orleans Saints will face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in New Orleans.

The Ravens allow the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also allow the third-most receiving yards per game to the position.

Olave totaled just five catches for 52 yards in Week 8, but should make his fantasy football stock owners much happier this week. Look for the rookie pass catcher to total at least 75 yards in this matchup. I also expect him to find the end zone.

Mecole Hardman

Hardman is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I love his odds to score in Week 9, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Hardman scored in each of his last two games. Look for that trend to continue in this game, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for at least three touchdowns.

Hardman is my No. 22 option. He can be plugged in as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3. He is a terrific option as a bye week replacement for your normal starter.

Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at WAS

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at JAX

3. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CAR

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at HOU

5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at CHI

6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at TB

7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at CIN

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. MIN

10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. GB

12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

13. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at CHI

14. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

15. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CAR

16. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. BAL

17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Rams at ATL

18. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

19. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at WAS

20. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at NE

21. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. BUF

22. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. TEN

23. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

24. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LV

25. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. IND

26. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens at NO

27. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. MIA

28. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at DET

29. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. MIN

30. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. PHI

31. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

32. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs vs. TEN

33. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at HOU

34. Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers at CIN

35. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC

36. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at TB

37. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

38. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts at NE

39. Tyron Thornton, New England Patriots vs. IND

40. Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears vs. MIA

41. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans at KC

42. Marquise Goodwin, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

43. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LV

44. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

45. Dante Pettis, Chicago Bears vs. MIA

46. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders at JAX

47. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions vs. GB

48. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at NE

49. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LV

50. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs vs. TEN

