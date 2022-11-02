Trending
NFL
Nov. 2, 2022 / 10:29 AM

Dolphins, Bills, Falcons most active NFL teams at trade deadline

By Alex Butler
The Miami Dolphins made one of the biggest deals at the trade deadline when they agreed to acquire star linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) on Tuesday from the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
The Miami Dolphins made one of the biggest deals at the trade deadline when they agreed to acquire star linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) on Tuesday from the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons were among the most active NFL teams at the 2022 trade deadline, with each making two trades hours before the 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday deadline.

All players involved in the trades must complete physicals to complete the transactions.

The Dolphins pursued players for immediate impact on their roster. Their biggest deal was with the Denver Broncos and brought Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Miami sent the Broncos running back Chase Edmonds, as well as a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Chubb logged 5.5 sacks, 26 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in eight starts this season. He joined the team as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team," Broncos general manager George Paton said Wednesday in a news release.

"We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster."

The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. Miami (5-3) sits in third place in the AFC East behind the Bills (6-1) and second-place New York Jets (5-3).

The Broncos also traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for pass rusher Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Seven other trades took place on deadline day.

The Bills sent a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for safety Dean Marlowe. They also traded running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.

The Falcons sent the Kansas City Chiefs a conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for cornerback Rashad Fenton. Atlantia also traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for conditional draft resources.

Sources told NFL Network that capital could equate to a fifth-, fourth-, third- or second-round pick, depending Ridley's on playing time and pending a long-term contract agreement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were another active team on deadline day. They sent a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for cornerback William Jackson III and conditional 2025 seventh-round pick.

The Steelers also traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.

The Detroit Lions made one of the first deals Tuesday when they traded star tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions sent Hockenson and two fourth-round picks to the Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

The Houston Texans (1-5-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) in the first game of Week 9 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey hauls in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-14. McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

