Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson will play for the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of the season, if he passes a physical as part of a trade agreement. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings agreed to send two draft picks to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal to acquire star tight end T.J. Hockenson at the NFL trade deadline, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Hockenson must pass a physical to complete the transaction. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Advertisement

The Vikings will send the Lions a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Lions will send the Vikings a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, in addition to Hockenson.

Hockenson entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection made 26 catches for 395 yards and three scores through seven starts this season. Hockenson totaled 67 catches for 723 yards and six scores in 16 starts during his Pro Bowl campaign.

Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. sustained an ankle sprain in Week 8 and could miss playing time.

The Lions (1-6) will host the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Vikings (6-1) will face the Washington Commanders (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.

