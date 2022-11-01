Trending
NFL
Nov. 1, 2022 / 11:36 AM

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich (L) said offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired in the "best interest" of the team. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a205692f7a076742ccffbfcd22e91a16/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich (L) said offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired in the "best interest" of the team. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts, who own the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.

Brady joined the Colts in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. The Colts promoted him to quarterbacks coach for 2019 and 2020 and then to offensive coordinator in 2021.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Colts coach Frank Reich said in a news release.

"I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons."

The Colts rank 30th in points and 18th in yards. They have the No. 9 passing offense and No. 29 rushing offense. The Colts ranked No. 9 in scoring, No. 16 in yards last season, No. 26 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards in 2021.

Indianapolis totaled 324 yards in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Indianapolis. They scored just one touchdown.

The Colts (3-4-1) scored just two touchdowns over their last two games. They will face the New England Patriots (4-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

