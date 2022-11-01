Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals

1/5

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper totaled five catches for 131 yards and a score in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also logged five catches for 131 yards and a score in the 32-13 victory Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Advertisement

"Another division win, which is huge," Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters. "Obviously, that puts everything in front of us still.

"We understood the ramifications of this game, what we needed to do and what this meant for us. Extremely proud of the guys in the locker room. The coaches did a really good job of preparing and really focusing on the task at hand."

The Browns out-gained the Bengals 440 to 229 in total yards and held a 13-minute edge in time of possession. They also converted 8 of 13 third-down attempts.

"You have to give credit to them," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "They always play well against us. ... They have really good players on defense. They are good on the outside. They are really well-coached. They are sound in their leverages and their coverages.

"Obviously, they have Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney that can get after the passer. They have had our number the past couple of years."

Browns cornerback A.J. Green intercepted Burrow on the game's opening drive. Bengals safety Vonn Bell went on to intercept Cooper on a trick play, but neither team scored in the first quarter.

The Browns put the first points on the board when Chubb ran for a 3-yard score midway through the second quarter. That score ended a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Chubb also completed a successful two-point conversion attempt for an 8-0 edge.

The Bengals and Browns each lost fumbles on their next respective drives. Browns kicker Cade York went on to make a 55-yard field goal at the end of the second for a 11-0 lead at halftime.

The Browns went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. Brissett ran for a 3-yard score to end that possession.

Brissett threw a 4-yard touchdown strike to Cooper less than five minutes later to help push the Browns lead to 25 points.

The Bengals answered with a 9-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Burrow ended that possession with a 13-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Chubb got into the end zone for his second score on the next possession. That 11-yard run was the final play of an 8-play, 83-yard drive.

Burrow connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins on a 41-yard touchdown toss about three minutes later, but neither team scored again over the final six minutes.

Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 232 yards, two scores and an interception. Brissett completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a score.

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki logged a game-high 13 combined tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett totaled 1.5 sacks in the win. Linebacker Deon Jones and defensive end Isaiah Thomas also totaled one sack apiece for the Browns.

The Bengals (4-4) will host the Carolina Panthers (2-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Browns (3-5) will get a Week 9 bye and face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

