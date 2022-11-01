Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 1, 2022 / 7:40 AM

Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper totaled five catches for 131 yards and a score in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b1d1c1e34b24d2c613bc77b66e05b4c9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper totaled five catches for 131 yards and a score in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also logged five catches for 131 yards and a score in the 32-13 victory Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Advertisement

"Another division win, which is huge," Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters. "Obviously, that puts everything in front of us still.

"We understood the ramifications of this game, what we needed to do and what this meant for us. Extremely proud of the guys in the locker room. The coaches did a really good job of preparing and really focusing on the task at hand."

The Browns out-gained the Bengals 440 to 229 in total yards and held a 13-minute edge in time of possession. They also converted 8 of 13 third-down attempts.

RELATED 49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams

"You have to give credit to them," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "They always play well against us. ... They have really good players on defense. They are good on the outside. They are really well-coached. They are sound in their leverages and their coverages.

"Obviously, they have Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney that can get after the passer. They have had our number the past couple of years."

Browns cornerback A.J. Green intercepted Burrow on the game's opening drive. Bengals safety Vonn Bell went on to intercept Cooper on a trick play, but neither team scored in the first quarter.

The Browns put the first points on the board when Chubb ran for a 3-yard score midway through the second quarter. That score ended a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Chubb also completed a successful two-point conversion attempt for an 8-0 edge.

Advertisement

The Bengals and Browns each lost fumbles on their next respective drives. Browns kicker Cade York went on to make a 55-yard field goal at the end of the second for a 11-0 lead at halftime.

The Browns went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. Brissett ran for a 3-yard score to end that possession.

Brissett threw a 4-yard touchdown strike to Cooper less than five minutes later to help push the Browns lead to 25 points.

The Bengals answered with a 9-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Burrow ended that possession with a 13-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Chubb got into the end zone for his second score on the next possession. That 11-yard run was the final play of an 8-play, 83-yard drive.

Burrow connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins on a 41-yard touchdown toss about three minutes later, but neither team scored again over the final six minutes.

Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 232 yards, two scores and an interception. Brissett completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a score.

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki logged a game-high 13 combined tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett totaled 1.5 sacks in the win. Linebacker Deon Jones and defensive end Isaiah Thomas also totaled one sack apiece for the Browns.

Advertisement

The Bengals (4-4) will host the Carolina Panthers (2-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Browns (3-5) will get a Week 9 bye and face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

This week in the National Football League

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey hauls in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-14. McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8 Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season

Latest Headlines

Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
NFL // 17 hours ago
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Auburn fired head football coach Byran Harsin after a 3-5 start to the 2022 season, the school announced Monday.
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
NFL // 20 hours ago
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was among the NFL players who sustained injuries in Week 8 of the 2022 season. DeVante Parker, Christian Watson and Irv Smith Jr. were among the other key players injured.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
NFL // 23 hours ago
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Star running back Christian McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game with a touchdown trio in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win.
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
NFL // 1 day ago
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Allen thew two touchdown tosses and the Buffalo Bills held off Aaron Rodgers in the second half to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth-consecutive loss.
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
NFL // 3 days ago
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stock should get increased production from the wide receivers amid Ja'Marr Chase's injury absence, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 4 days ago
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start, but heated up in the second half to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and launch Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
NFL // 4 days ago
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows
Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement