Bears to trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Wide receiver Chase Claypool totaled 311 yards on 32 catches through eight games this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to trade a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in return for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the trade. The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Claypool must pass a physical to complete the transaction. Advertisement

Claypool, 24, totaled 311 yards and a score on 32 catches through eight starts this season. He logged 860 yards and two scores on 59 catches in 15 games last season.

Claypool entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high 62 catches for 873 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 16 games during his rookie campaign. He also scored two rushing touchdowns as a rookie.

He is signed through 2023.

Claypool ranked fourth in receiving yards among Steelers pass catchers, behind Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney leads the Bears with 364 receiving yards this season. Equanimeous St. Brown, Cole Kmet and Dante Pettis are among the Bears' other top receivers.

The Bears (3-5) will host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Steelers (2-6) are on bye in Week 9. They will host the New Orleans Saints (3-5) at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

