Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Auburn fired head football coach Byran Harsin after a 3-5 start to the 2022 season, the school announced Monday. Auburn said in a statement that school president Christopher B. Roberts "made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects" of the football program. Advertisement

"Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football," the university said in a news release.

Auburn hired Harsin in 2021, and he led the Tigers to a 6-7 record in his first season. The Tigers got off to a 6-2 start last season, but finished with five-consecutive losses.

The Tigers started this season 3-1, but lost their last four games.

Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn led the Tigers to a 68-35 record over eight seasons. He was fired in 2020 and was hired in February to coach Central Florida. Malzahn led the Knights to a 9-4 record in 2021. The Knights are 6-2 this season.

Auburn will face Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Mississippi State, Miss.