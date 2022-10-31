Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss

1/5

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Allen thew two touchdown tosses and the Buffalo Bills held off Aaron Rodgers in the second half to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth-consecutive loss. Allen completed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards and two interceptions, in addition to his touchdown passes, in the 27-17 victory Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Advertisement

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs logged six catches for 108 yards and a score. Packers running back Aaron Jones totaled 20 carries for 143 yards in the loss.

"They all count the same," Allen told reporters of the team's six wins. "Obviously, in the second half, we wish we had a few things back. We got a little out of groove and just did some uncharacteristic things. ... Those happen. We will learn from it. We are 6-1."

Allen threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox on the Bills' second possession. The also Bills went on to score points on their next four drives.

They went up 14-0 when Allen connected with Diggs for a 26-yard score early in the second quarter. The Packers answered when Rodgers threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on the next drive.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie ran for a 7-yard score on the next drive. Kicker Tyler Bass added a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bills a 24-7 lead at halftime.

The Packers went on an 8-play, 77-yard drive to open the second half. Kicker Mason Crosby made a 38-yard attempt to end that possession. Bass answered with a matching 38-yard kick on the next drive to push the Bills lead back to 17.

Packers cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander each intercepted Allen on the Bills' next two drives. The second turnover sparked an 8-play, 95-yard touchdown drive. Wide receiver Samori Toure caught a 37-yard pass from Rodgers to end that possession.

Crosby missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the Packers' final drive.

Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards, two scores and an interception. Douglas totaled five tackles and a sack, in addition to his interception.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Tim Settle each logged sacks for the Bills. Linebacker Matt Milano also intercepted Rodgers in the win.

"Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers told reporters. "We've got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes."

The Bills (6-1) will battle the New York Jets (5-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers (3-5) will face the Detroit Lions (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.