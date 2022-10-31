Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 31, 2022 / 7:44 AM

Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss

By Alex Butler
1/5
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2ffe7ae303114d9b49f48ad45348dee3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Allen thew two touchdown tosses and the Buffalo Bills held off Aaron Rodgers in the second half to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth-consecutive loss.

Allen completed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards and two interceptions, in addition to his touchdown passes, in the 27-17 victory Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Advertisement

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs logged six catches for 108 yards and a score. Packers running back Aaron Jones totaled 20 carries for 143 yards in the loss.

"They all count the same," Allen told reporters of the team's six wins. "Obviously, in the second half, we wish we had a few things back. We got a little out of groove and just did some uncharacteristic things. ... Those happen. We will learn from it. We are 6-1."

Allen threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox on the Bills' second possession. The also Bills went on to score points on their next four drives.

Advertisement

They went up 14-0 when Allen connected with Diggs for a 26-yard score early in the second quarter. The Packers answered when Rodgers threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on the next drive.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie ran for a 7-yard score on the next drive. Kicker Tyler Bass added a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bills a 24-7 lead at halftime.

The Packers went on an 8-play, 77-yard drive to open the second half. Kicker Mason Crosby made a 38-yard attempt to end that possession. Bass answered with a matching 38-yard kick on the next drive to push the Bills lead back to 17.

RELATED Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence

Packers cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander each intercepted Allen on the Bills' next two drives. The second turnover sparked an 8-play, 95-yard touchdown drive. Wide receiver Samori Toure caught a 37-yard pass from Rodgers to end that possession.

Crosby missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the Packers' final drive.

Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards, two scores and an interception. Douglas totaled five tackles and a sack, in addition to his interception.

Advertisement

Defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Tim Settle each logged sacks for the Bills. Linebacker Matt Milano also intercepted Rodgers in the win.

"Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers told reporters. "We've got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes."

The Bills (6-1) will battle the New York Jets (5-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers (3-5) will face the Detroit Lions (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Read More

Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'

Latest Headlines

49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
NFL // 48 minutes ago
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Star running back Christian McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game with a touchdown trio in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win.
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stock should get increased production from the wide receivers amid Ja'Marr Chase's injury absence, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 3 days ago
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start, but heated up in the second half to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and launch Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
NFL // 3 days ago
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
NFL // 4 days ago
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade a fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for veteran defensive end Robert Quinn, the teams announced.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child
NFL // 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars soccer player Kealia Watt, welcomed a baby boy, they announced on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement