Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to three consecutive second-half touchdown drives in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start, but heated up in the second half to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and launch Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the victory Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. He also ran for 43 yards. Advertisement

"It feels wonderful," Jackson told reporters. "It was a short week, with a quick turnaround. ... I feel like our team did a terrific job."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards and one score. He also was sacked three times. The Ravens out-gained the Buccaneers 231 to 44 in rushing yards. They also did not log a turnover in the victory.

"We just came up short," Brady said. "I don't think it feels better if [you play better] in the first half or the second half. We just have to play better on offense."

The Ravens punted on their first drive, but Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney fumbled the return and gave the ball back. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 22-yard field goal four plays later for a 3-0 lead.

Brady then led the Buccaneers on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Leonard Fournette ended that possession with a 1-yard rushing score.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop made a 31-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter for a seven-point edge. Neither team scored in the second quarter.

The Ravens went on a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Kenyan Drake to end that drive and tie the score.

Jackson threw another touchdown pass to end the Ravens' next drive. That 10-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely gave the Ravens a 7-point lead.

Succop made a 30-yard field goal for the Buccaneers a few minutes into the fourth. The Ravens responded with their third consecutive touchdown drive. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay ran for a 15-yard score to end that possession.

Succop made his third field goal of the night with about 5 minutes remaining. Tucker answered with another 30-yard field goal about 3 minutes later.

Brady led an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the Buccaneers' final possession. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones to end that drive. The Buccaneers failed to convert a two-point attempt after that score. They also failed to recover an onside kick, which allowed the Ravens to run out the rest of the clock.

Wide receiver Mike Evans logged a game-high 123 yards on six catches in the loss. Likley totaled six catches for a team-high 77 yards and a score for the Ravens.

The Buccaneers (3-5) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Nov. 6 in Tampa. The Ravens (5-3) will battle the New Orleans Saints (2-5) at 8:15 p.m. EST Nov. 7 in New Orleans.

