Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 28, 2022 / 7:53 AM

Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers

By Alex Butler
1/5
Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to three consecutive second-half touchdown drives in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/95207877a32accf68672c98940ee2038/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to three consecutive second-half touchdown drives in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start, but heated up in the second half to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and launch Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the victory Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. He also ran for 43 yards.

Advertisement

"It feels wonderful," Jackson told reporters. "It was a short week, with a quick turnaround. ... I feel like our team did a terrific job."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards and one score. He also was sacked three times. The Ravens out-gained the Buccaneers 231 to 44 in rushing yards. They also did not log a turnover in the victory.

Advertisement

"We just came up short," Brady said. "I don't think it feels better if [you play better] in the first half or the second half. We just have to play better on offense."

The Ravens punted on their first drive, but Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney fumbled the return and gave the ball back. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 22-yard field goal four plays later for a 3-0 lead.

Brady then led the Buccaneers on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Leonard Fournette ended that possession with a 1-yard rushing score.

RELATED Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop made a 31-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter for a seven-point edge. Neither team scored in the second quarter.

The Ravens went on a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Kenyan Drake to end that drive and tie the score.

Jackson threw another touchdown pass to end the Ravens' next drive. That 10-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely gave the Ravens a 7-point lead.

Advertisement

Succop made a 30-yard field goal for the Buccaneers a few minutes into the fourth. The Ravens responded with their third consecutive touchdown drive. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay ran for a 15-yard score to end that possession.

Succop made his third field goal of the night with about 5 minutes remaining. Tucker answered with another 30-yard field goal about 3 minutes later.

Brady led an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the Buccaneers' final possession. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones to end that drive. The Buccaneers failed to convert a two-point attempt after that score. They also failed to recover an onside kick, which allowed the Ravens to run out the rest of the clock.

Wide receiver Mike Evans logged a game-high 123 yards on six catches in the loss. Likley totaled six catches for a team-high 77 yards and a score for the Ravens.

The Buccaneers (3-5) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Nov. 6 in Tampa. The Ravens (5-3) will battle the New Orleans Saints (2-5) at 8:15 p.m. EST Nov. 7 in New Orleans.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 44-23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8 Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8

Latest Headlines

Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
NFL // 16 hours ago
Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade a fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in exchange for veteran defensive end Robert Quinn, the teams announced.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook and D'Onta Foreman are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child
NFL // 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars soccer player Kealia Watt, welcomed a baby boy, they announced on social media.
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
NFL // 2 days ago
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick declined to say if quarterback Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start in Week 8, after the New England Patriots coach benched Jones in Week 7.
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Gus Edwards leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2022 season.
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, adding depth to their backfield amid news of Breece Hall's season-ending injury from Week 7.
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
NFL // 3 days ago
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears totaled 243 rushing yards and forced four turnovers to spark a dominant win over the New England Patriots in the NFL's Week 7 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf
9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement