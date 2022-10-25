Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8

1/5

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is a must-start fantasy football WR1/WR2 for Week 8. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Brown is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 7. Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson also are in my Top 5.

Stefon Diggs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins and Adam Thielen are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Keenan Allen, Allen Lazard, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mike Williams and Mecole Hardman are among the wide receivers who should be out of fantasy football lineups due to injuries and/or Week 8 byes for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

A.J. Brown

Brown ranks eighth in the league with 83.8 receiving yards per game this season for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also is averaging the 14th most fantasy points per game among wide receivers and received at least seven targets every week so far.

This week, the Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Steelers allowed a league-high 1,467 receiving yards and the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Look for Brown to total at least eight catches for 100 yards and a score.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is in the concussion protocol, but could clear it in time to play in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver averaged 84.3 receiving yards and scored three times through his first three games this season. St. Brown failed to score or eclipse 18 yards in his last two appearances, but he should rebound this weekend against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game and eighth-most receiving yards to wide receivers through seven weeks.

The Dolphins also just allowed 61 yards and a score to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

St. Brown is the No. 7 option in my Week 8 rankings. I expect at least 60 yards and a score from the Lions playmaker, but you should monitor his injury status until game time.

D.J. Moore

Moore struggled through the first half of this season, but logged a seven-catch, 69-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 7.

I think his success can continue this week, when the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just torched the Falcons for 481 yards and three passing scores.

Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd for 155 yards and a score in that win. He also found Ja'Marr Chase eight times for 130 yards and two scores. Fellow Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins logged five catches for 93 yards in the same game.

Look for Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker to target Moore at least 10 times in this matchup. He is my No. 17 option for Week 8.

Brandin Cooks

Cooks and the Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Houston. The veteran wide receiver is averaging 7.6 targets, 5.8 catches, 69.8 receiving yards and 0.8 touchdowns over five career games against the Titans.

Cooks did not eclipse 82 receiving yards in any of his previous six games this season. He also scored one touchdown.

I expect him to be more more productive in Week 8 against the Titans, who allowed the third-most fantasy points per game and eighth-most receiving yards to wide receivers so far this season.

The Titans also just allowed 10 catches for 70 yards and a score to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell in Week 7.

Cooks is my No. 22 option and can be used as a low-end WR2 or WR3.

Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin is in line for additional targets due to the left knee injury fellow Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf sustained in Week 7.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday that Metcalf won't need surgery, but his status for Week 8 could be in doubt. Goodwin is a low-end WR3 must-start if Metcalf misses the Seahawks' game against the New York Giants on Sunday in Seattle.

The Giants just allowed 310 passing yards in Week 7 from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk totaled seven catches for 96 yards against the Giants.

The Giants will likely lock in on stopping wide receiver Tyler Lockett and the Seahawks rushing attack, should Metcalf miss this game. Goodwin is a useful WR3 with WR2 upside, but continue to monitor Metcalf's status.

Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at DET

4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. GB

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. MIA

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at MIN

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI

11. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. LV

13. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

14. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. GB

15. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at DET

16. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at ATL

18. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. WAS

19. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

20. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at JAX

21. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. CHI

22. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. TEN

23. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

24. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI

25. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at MIN

26. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

27. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI

28. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at NYJ

29. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at JAX

30. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at IND

31. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts vs. WAS

32. Marquise Goodwin, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

33. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR

34. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at SEA

35. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at IND

36. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans at HOU

37. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at SEA

38. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI

39. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions vs. MIA

40. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at DAL

41. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at BUF

42. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. CIN

43. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. NE

44. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

45. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DEN

46. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. CHI

47. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. WAS

48. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. GB

49. Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys vs. CHI

50. Olamide Zaccheaus, Atlanta Falcons vs. CIN

