Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) will miss the rest of the season due a left knee injury. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Friday that an MRI confirmed the left knee injury. Advertisement

Barrett sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. He was carted off the field and did not return.

Barrett totaled 31 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble through the Buccaneers' first eight games this season. He logged 10 sacks in 15 starts last season. Barrett totaled a league-high 19.5 sacks in 16 starts in 2019.

Anthony Nelson replaced Barrett at linebacker in Thursday's game. Nelson logged 13 total tackles and two sacks in eight appearances this season. He totaled five sacks and a fumble recovery in 17 games last season. He also started twice in 2021.

The Buccaneers (3-5) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at 4:25 p.m. EST Nov. 6 in Tampa, Fla.

