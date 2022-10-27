Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8

1/5

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a Top 5 fantasy football option for Week 8. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below. Advertisement

Andy Dalton is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Cousins make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Murray, Dalton, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady also are inside my Top 10.

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes should be benched or dropped due to Week 8 byes for the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins, who was on bye in Week 7, is my No. 5 play for Week 8. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

The Cardinals allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also just allowed 361 passing yards and four touchdowns to New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 7.

Cousins accounted for at least two scores in three of his last four games. He also logged at least 250 passing yards in four of his six starts.

Look for the Vikings quarterback to surpass both of those totals in Week 8. He is an elite QB1 play.

Kyler Murray

Murray is my No. 6 fantasy football quarterback for the week. He logged 204 passing yards and 30 rushing yards, in addition to a passing score, in the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Saints.

Murray totaled 222 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in Week 6. Look for the Cardinals star to provide terrific production this week, when the Cardinals face the Vikings.

The Vikings just allowed Dolphins backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson to total 418 passing yards and two scores in Week 6.

Murray is a near lock for at least 60 rushing yards. I also expect him to total at least two scores in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

Andy Dalton

It might not have looked pretty, but Dalton was the second-highest scoring fantasy football quarterback in Week 7. Dalton's 361-yard, four-score performance was likely his best of the season, but he could still be a great QB1 streamer in Week 8.

The Saints will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in New Orleans. The Raiders allow the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Dalton, my No. 7 option, can be used as a fill-in for Herbert or Mahomes, or if your normal starter is headed into a tough matchup. Look for at least 250 yards and two scores from the veteran quarterback.

Tom Brady

Brady is outside the Top 20 fantasy football quarterbacks, on a points per game basis, so far this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star thew more than one touchdown in just one of his first seven starts this season. He also eclipsed 300 yards just twice.

Look for the future Hall of Famer to air it out when the Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

The Ravens allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also allowed the fourth-most passing yards to the position through seven weeks.

Brady is my No. 10 option this week. I expect at least two passing touchdowns from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

P.J. Walker

Walker was a big reason for the Panthers' upset win over the Buccaneers in Week 7. The Panthers quarterback threw two passing touchdowns and did not log a turnover in the victory.

This week. the Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons just allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 481 yards and three scores. Burrow also logged a rushing score in the Bengals' Week 7 win.

I don't expect Walker to duplicate Burrow's performance, but he should provide streamer-worthy production. Walker, who was one of my favorite waiver wire targets, is my No. 13 play for Week 8.

Jared Goff

Goff threw for at least 200 yards in every game so far this season. The Detroit Lions quarterback failed to find the end zone in each of his last two games, but I expect a rebound performance in Week 8, when the Lions face the Dolphins.

The Dolphins just allowed 257 passing yards from Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Goff, my No. 14 option, is a near lock to surpass that total. He could push himself into the Top 10 if he finds the end zone twice.

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at CLE

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at TB

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. GB

5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at MIN

7. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints vs. LV

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. CHI

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at DET

12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

13. P.J. Walker, Carolina Panthers at ATL

14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. MIA

15. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at DAL

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

17. Davis Mills, Houston Texans vs. TEN

18. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders at IND

19. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at BUF

20. Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts vs. WAS

