Oct. 27, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Chiefs agree to trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

By Alex Butler
The New York Giants selected former Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. File photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f5f855e6d9ae0e9f1780123a9134afd2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Giants agreed to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Thursday.

The Chiefs will send the Giants a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in exchange for the second-year wide receiver. Toney must pass a physical to complete the transaction.

"Chiefs kingdom, baby," Toney tweeted. "Thank you God."

Giants coach Brian Daboll also confirmed the trade, but neither team announced the swap.

"We just thought it was for the best of the team," Daboll told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Toney, 23, was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Florida star totaled 39 catches for 420 yards in 10 games last season. He logged two catches on three targets for no yards in two games this season.

Toney missed the last five games due to hamstring injuries. He missed time last season due to COVID-19 and other injuries.

The Giants (6-1) will face the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle.

The Chiefs (5-2) are on bye in Week 8. They will host the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 6 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

