Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 26, 2022 / 9:12 AM

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child

By Alex Butler
1/5
J.J. and Kealia Watt announced the arrival of son Koa James Watt on Tuesday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/254ef5ddc7009ae669dc6632e871e48d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
J.J. and Kealia Watt announced the arrival of son Koa James Watt on Tuesday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars soccer player Kealia Watt, welcomed a baby boy, they announced on social media.

The Watts announced the arrival of Koa James Watt on Tuesday night. They said he was born Sunday.

Advertisement

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," the Watts wrote in a joint instagram post.

The Watts announced that they were expecting a child in June. They announced in July that they were expecting a son. The couple married in 2020.

J.J., 33, entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. He joined the Cardinals in 2021.

Advertisement

Watt logged 11 total tackles, four quarterback hits, three passes defensed and 2.5 sacks through six starts this season.

RELATED Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson

Kealia played at North Carolina and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft. She played for the Houston Dash from 2014 through 2019. The midfielder/forward joined the Red Stars in 2020. She missed the start of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

The San Diego Wave beat the Red Stars in the NSWL quarterfinals. The Portland Thorns will face the San Diego Wave in the NWSL title game at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Watt's Cardinals will face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

RELATED Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 44-23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick declined to say if quarterback Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start in Week 8, after the New England Patriots coach benched Jones in Week 7.
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Gus Edwards leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2022 season.
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, adding depth to their backfield amid news of Breece Hall's season-ending injury from Week 7.
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears totaled 243 rushing yards and forced four turnovers to spark a dominant win over the New England Patriots in the NFL's Week 7 finale.
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will bench Matt Ryan and start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.
Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it's tough to limit Tua Tagovailoa's runs, which resulted in several big hits to the quarterback in a Week 7 win.
Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
NFL // 1 day ago
Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams were among the top players injured in Week 7 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Evan Engram is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 7. Mark Andrews tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 7 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8
Fantasy football: Seven sell-high running backs to trade away in Week 7
Fantasy football: Seven sell-high running backs to trade away in Week 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement