Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child

J.J. and Kealia Watt announced the arrival of son Koa James Watt on Tuesday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars soccer player Kealia Watt, welcomed a baby boy, they announced on social media. The Watts announced the arrival of Koa James Watt on Tuesday night. They said he was born Sunday. Advertisement

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," the Watts wrote in a joint instagram post.

The Watts announced that they were expecting a child in June. They announced in July that they were expecting a son. The couple married in 2020.

J.J., 33, entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. He joined the Cardinals in 2021.

Watt logged 11 total tackles, four quarterback hits, three passes defensed and 2.5 sacks through six starts this season.

Kealia played at North Carolina and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft. She played for the Houston Dash from 2014 through 2019. The midfielder/forward joined the Red Stars in 2020. She missed the start of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

The San Diego Wave beat the Red Stars in the NSWL quarterfinals. The Portland Thorns will face the San Diego Wave in the NWSL title game at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Watt's Cardinals will face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

