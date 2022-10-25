Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8

1/5

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards celebrates a 7-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Gus Edwards leads my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2022 season. My favorite targets this week are quarterbacks and running backs. Advertisement

You should bench or drop players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers as those teams get the week off.

Some fantasy team owners also chose to drop players who were on bye last week from the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. You could find some value from those teams on your waiver wire.

This week also is a great time to target backup running backs to add to your bench for depth. You also should take a look at future bye weeks and find players who will get good matchups in those games.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 8:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | P.J. Walker, Jared Goff; RB | Gus Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Tyler Allgeier; WR | Parris Campbell, Marquise Goodwin, Mack Hollins; TE | Harrison Bryant, Irv Smith Jr.; D/ST | Colts; K | Jake Elliott

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Ehlinger, Davis Mills; RB | Latavius Murray, Chuba Hubbard, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon; WR | Josh Reynolds, Garrett Wilson, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson; TE | Greg Dulcich; D/ST | Titans; K | Michael Badgley

TOP DROPS

QB | Matt Ryan; RB | Breece Hall, Chase Edmonds; WR | Russell Gage; TE | David Njoku; D/ST | Chargers; K | Taylor Bertolet

QUARTERBACK

P.J. Walker and Jared Goff are my top quarterback targets. Either quarterback can be plugged in as a streamer for Week 8 if you roster Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert or if your normal starter is struggling.

Walker was a Top 12 option in Week 7, when he drew his first second start of the season. Walker threw for 177 yards and two scores in the Carolina Panthers' upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This week, the Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons, who just allowed 481 passing yards and four total touchdowns to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Falcons also allowed the second-most fantasy points per game and a league-high 2,228 passing yards to quarterbacks through seven weeks. Walker will be inside my Top 14.

Goff also will be a borderline Top 14 option for me this week, as his Detroit Lions will battle the Miami Dolphins.

Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass in each of his last two games, but surpassed 225 passing yards in each of those games. He should find the end zone several times in Week 8. The Dolphins allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game and fifth-most passing yards to quarterbacks through seven games.

RUNNING BACK

The Week 8 waiver wire running backs aren't super exciting options, but they could help you from a depth standpoint or as streamers if you are desperate for help at the position.

Baltimore Ravens veteran Gus Edwards is my top option. Edwards made his 2022 debut in Week 7. He logged 66 yards and two scores on 16 carries.

This week, the Ravens will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers own one of the better rush defenses in the league and allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through seven games.

That same defense also just allowed 145 yards from scrimmage to Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman in Week 7.

The Ravens likely will attempt to establish the run against this recently generous defense. Edwards will be a low-end RB2 or flex play in Week 8, but is more valuable in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Foreman is another great pickup this week after his stellar showing against the Buccaneers, but he also could be inconsistent as an RB2.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard started in Week 7, but was injured in the fourth quarter and did not return. Hubbard isn't expected to miss time and should continue to share work with Foreman.

The Panthers will face the Falcons this week. The Falcons allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game so far. I wouldn't trust Foreman or Hubbard to provide anything more than fringe RB2 production in this matchup.

WIDE RECEIVER

Parris Campbell is my top wide receiver to target off the waiver wire. The Indianapolis Colts pass catcher was the seventh-best fantasy football wide receiver in Week 7.

Campbell logged a career-high 10 catches for 70 yards and a score in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. This week, the Colts will host the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game and sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers through seven weeks.

Look for Campbell to get at least eight targets in this matchup. He should provide at least 60 receiving yards and get a chance to score a touchdown.

TIGHT END

Cleveland Browns starting tight end David Njoku is expected to miss several weeks due to the ankle sprain he sustained in Week 7. Backup Harrison Bryant is now in line to take over the starting role amid Njoku's injury absence.

Bryant logged just two catches for 15 yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. He should provide low-end TE1 production in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends through seven weeks. I expect the Bengals to concentrate on limiting the Browns rushing attack, while shutting down wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Njoku averaged 7.2 targets and six catches per game over his last five appearances. Look for Bryant to draw at least seven looks. He is a touchdown-or-bust play, but should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting the position.

