NFL
Oct. 25, 2022 / 8:40 AM

Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson

By Alex Butler
Veteran running back James Robinson (pictured) is set to join Michael Carter in the New York Jets backfield. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/65626d5d1657f3ab6e8eb90e661ca2f7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, adding depth to their backfield amid news of Breece Hall's season-ending injury from Week 7.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic late Monday that the Jets agreed to send a conditional sixth-round pick -- which can become a fifth-round pick -- to the Jaguars in exchange for the veteran running back.

Robinson must pass a physical to complete the transaction.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that rookie running back Breece Hall sustained a torn ACL in Week 7. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also sustained a torn triceps in the Jets' 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. Both of those injuries are season-ending.

RELATED Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan

Salah also said Monday that running back Michael Carter "has proven he can carry the load" in the Jets backfield. He also mentioned backup running back Ty Johnson.

Carter, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started the Jets' first five games this season. He totaled 379 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 86 touches through the Jets' first seven games.

Hall led the Jets with 681 yards from scrimmage and five scores on 99 touches through his seven appearances this season.

RELATED Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion

Robinson totaled 386 yards from scrimmage and four scores on 90 touches through the Jaguars' first seven games. He started five times this season.

The three-year veteran entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He totaled 1,414 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores in 14 starts in his first season. He logged 989 yards from scrimmage and eight scores in 14 games in 2021.

Robinson is set to become a free agent this off-season.

RELATED Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7

Carter and Robinson likely will split touches in the Jets backfield going forward. Robinson could be eased in to more opportunities as he learns a new playbook, but could emerge as the lead ball carrier over the next few weeks.

Second-year running back Travis Etienne could get the largest boost as a result of the trade. Etienne will no longer compete with Robinson for carries. He just exploded for a season-high 114 rushing yards and a score on 14 carries in Week 7 and should be in line for high-end fantasy football RB2 production going forward.

The Jaguars (2-5) will face the Denver Broncos (2-5) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday in London. The Jets (5-2) will host the New England Patriots (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 44-23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

