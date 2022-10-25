Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 25, 2022 / 10:19 AM

Patriots coach Belichick refuses to name starting QB for Week 8

By Alex Butler
1/5
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he told Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe that they would each get snaps at quarterback in Week 7. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ed6f1b11febd9c04ffbed8e91d60830d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he told Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe that they would each get snaps at quarterback in Week 7. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick declined to say if quarterback Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start in Week 8, after the New England Patriots coach benched Jones in Week 7.

Belichick benched Jones after he threw an interception in the second quarter of the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday in Foxborough, Mass. He addressed the situation Monday night and again Tuesday morning, when he met with reporters.

Advertisement

"That's a hypothetical question, so let's see where that is and what that is," Belichick said Tuesday when asked if Jones would start future games.

Jones completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and an interception in Week 7. Zappe completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

RELATED Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson

"I prepared like I have every other week," Zappe told reporters Monday. "If the decision was made for me to go in, I was going to go in there and do the best for my team."

Jones missed the Patriots' previous three games due to a high ankle sprain. Belichick said Monday he told Jones and Zappe last week at practice both would play against the Bears.

Advertisement

He said Jones' health was a "factor" in the decision to play both quarterbacks. He also said the decision to take Jones out in the second quarter was neither a medical decision nor related to his interception.

RELATED Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan

"I told the quarterbacks we were going to play both of them, so we did," Belichick said.

Belichick said Jones "would have gone back in" if the score hadn't gotten "out of hand" in the second half of Sunday's loss.

He said he "didn't see" himself using the strategy of starting a different quarterback each week for the rest of the season.

RELATED Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion

The Patriots (3-4) rank 21st in passing yards and 19th in passing touchdowns. They also have the No. 12 rushing offense in the league. The Patriots rank 16th in points and 17th in total yards.

Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021, completed 65% of his throws for 799 yards, two scores and six interceptions in four starts this season. He also fumbled.

"I just try to control what I can control, and that's my attitude and my effort," Jones said Monday night. "That's something I've done since high school.

Advertisement

"Obviously, I need to be able to play better."

Zappe, who joined the Patriots in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two scores in the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, one score and an interception in his first career start, a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots will face the New York Jets (5-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 44-23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Edwards, Walker lead add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Gus Edwards leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2022 season.
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
NFL // 2 hours ago
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, adding depth to their backfield amid news of Breece Hall's season-ending injury from Week 7.
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
NFL // 3 hours ago
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears totaled 243 rushing yards and forced four turnovers to spark a dominant win over the New England Patriots in the NFL's Week 7 finale.
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan
NFL // 19 hours ago
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will bench Matt Ryan and start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.
Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion
NFL // 22 hours ago
Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it's tough to limit Tua Tagovailoa's runs, which resulted in several big hits to the quarterback in a Week 7 win.
Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
NFL // 23 hours ago
Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams were among the top players injured in Week 7 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Evan Engram is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 7. Mark Andrews tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 7 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa anxious to return from 'stressful' concussion hiatus
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa anxious to return from 'stressful' concussion hiatus
MIAMI, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa says he is anxious to return to the field Sunday after a "stressful" hiatus, which included a probe into the Miami Dolphins' handling of the quarterback's head injury and resulted in NFL rule changes.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 7
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 7
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- David Montgomery and J.K. Dobbins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 7 of the fantasy football season. Derrick Henry leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan
Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Fantasy football: Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
Bears' running game, defense dominate Patriots
NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'
NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement