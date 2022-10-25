Trending
NFL
Oct. 25, 2022

Bears running game, defense dominate Patriots

By Alex Butler
The Chicago Bears defense logged three interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win over the New England Patriots on Monday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e537820a02cb37e08a0830a6e677bbe1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Chicago Bears defense logged three interceptions and a fumble recovery in a win over the New England Patriots on Monday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears totaled 243 rushing yards and forced four turnovers to spark a dominant win over the New England Patriots in the NFL's Week 7 finale.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for 82 yards in the 33-14 win Monday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. He also threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith logged 12 total tackles, a sack and an interception. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon also logged interceptions in the victory.

"Just being able to get one [turnover] after the other was pretty sweet," Smith told reporters. "I'm very happy."

RELATED Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger for rest of season, bench Matt Ryan

The Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback, but he was benched after a second quarter interception and never returned. Backup Bailey Zappe completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards, a score and two touchdowns in relief of Jones.

"To me it was more about our ability to run the ball and convert on third down," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "That's what we worked on all week. I thought our guys did a really nice job of that."

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 98 yards from scrimmage and a score on 19 touches in the loss.

RELATED Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion

"It was obviously a poor performance," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "I know we were badly out-coached, outplayed and just didn't do anything well enough to have a chance to win or deserve to win."

Kicker Cairo Santos gave the Bears an early edge with a 42-yard field goal about six minutes into the first quarter. Fields ran for a 3-yard touchdown about seven minutes later for a 10-0 lead.

Brisker intercepted Jones to end the Patriots' next possession.

The Patriots got on the scoreboard about five minutes into the second quarter. Zappe threw a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for that score.

Cornerback Myles Bryant intercepted Fields on the Bears next drive. Stevenson found the end zone for another Patriots score less than four minutes later. That 4-yard run ended a 3-play, 50-yard drive and gave the Patriots a 14-10 lead.

The Bears responded with 23 unanswered points through the end of the second quarter and through the second half.

Fields threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to running back Khalil Herbert on the drive after the Stevenson score. Santos added a 23-yard field goal at the end of the quarter to give the Bears a 20-14 lead at the break.

Santos made a 23-yard field goal on the first drive of the second half. He made a 50-yard attempt on the next possession for a 26-14 lead.

Running back David Montgomery ran for a 1-yard score on the Bears' next drive for the final points of the night.

Smith and Gordon intercepted Zappe on the next two Patriots drives to seal the victory.

The Bears (3-4) will face the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Patriots (3-4) will battle the New York Jets (5-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 44-23. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7

