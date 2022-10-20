Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7

1/5

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a Top 10 fantasy football option for Week 7. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 7 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below. Advertisement

Dak Prescott is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Prescott, Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert and Jimmy Garoppolo also are inside my Top 10.

Advertisement

Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford should be benched or dropped due to Week 7 byes for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow

Burrow tops my Week 7 quarterback rankings. The Cincinnati Bengals star is the No. 5 quarterback in fantasy football, on a points per game basis.

The Bengals will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Cincinnati. The Falcons allowed the most passing yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks.

Look for the Bengals quarterback eclipse 300 passing yards and throw for three touchdowns for the second-consecutive week.

Kyler Murray

Advertisement

Murray is my No. 3 option for Week 7. The Arizona Cardinals passer will welcome the return of star pass catcher DeAndre Hopkins from his suspension this week, which should bolster the entire offense.

Murray also will face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, who are expected to play without star cornerback Marshon Lattimore allowed the 12th-most rushing yards and 13th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also logged just one interception through six weeks.

Look for Murray, the seventh-best fantasy football quarterback this season, to pile up fantasy points with his ability as a runner and a passer. I expect at least 250 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three total scores from the Cardinals star.

Dak Prescott

Prescott is set to return from injury for the first time since Week 1 when the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions allowed the second most fantasy points per game and eighth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Prescott is my No. 6 option for Week 7.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa missed the last few weeks due to injury, but will return in Week 7.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Steelers allowed the second-most passing yards, tied for allowing the third-most passing scores and surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks.

Tagovailoa, my No. 7 option, should use top weapons Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki to total at least 250 passing yards. I expect him to throw at least two passing touchdowns.

The Dolphins passer is averaging the ninth-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. Look for him to improve on that ranking Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is my No. 10 option for Week 7 and is a solid streaming option. The San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

The Chiefs allowed the most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most passing yards per game and third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks.

Garoppolo is a near-lock for at least 250 passing yards in this matchup. He could find himself close to the Top 5 fantasy options if he finds the end zone for more than two total scores.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is in the only-us-if-you're-desperate category for Week 7. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is my No. 13 option and is a great choice as a streamer if your normal starter is on bye.

The Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial AFC North division matchup. I expect the Ravens to jump out to a lead in this matchup, but their defense will likely allow the Browns to stick around.

The Ravens tied for allowing the third-most passing scores and surrendered the fourth-most passing yards per game and fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

They also just allowed New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to throw two touchdown passes in Week 6.

Advertisement

I expect Brissett, one of my waiver-wire targets, to find the end zone at least twice. He also should throw for at least 200 yards.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. NO

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at SF

5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. DET

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. PIT

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at WAS

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. SEA

10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. KC

11. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at LAC

13. Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns at BAL

14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at DAL

15. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. HOU

16. Davis Mills, Houston Texans at LV

17. Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers at MIA

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at JAX

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYG

20. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints at ARI

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League