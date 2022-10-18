Fantasy football: Brissett, Gallup lead add/drops for Week 7

1/5

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is a solid fantasy football WR3 for Week 7. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jacoby Brissett and Michael Gallup lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Unlike the past several weeks, the Week 7 waiver wire is a bit shallow. My favorite targets this week are wide receivers, due to the fact that many elite pass catches will be benched because of 7 byes. Advertisement

You should bench or drop players from the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles as those teams get the week off.

Some fantasy team owners also chose to drop players who were on bye last week from the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. You could find some value from those teams on your waiver wire.

This week is also a great time to target backup running backs to add to your bench. Those players could move into more prominent roles if their team's starter gets injured.

The savvy owners who picked up Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III two weeks ago now own a low-end RB1 going forward. More players will likely move into RB1 or RB2 territory due to injuries in the upcoming weeks.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 7:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo; RB | Deon Jackson, Latavius Murray, Mike Boone, Tyler Allgeier, Kenyan Drake; WR | Michael Gallup, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Joshua Palmer; TE | Robert Tonyan; D/ST | Dolphins; K | Dustin Hopkins

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones; RB | Kyren Williams, Joshua Kelley, Mark Ingram; WR | Chase Claypool, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Alec Pierce, Rondale Moore; TE | Evan Engram; D/ST | Raiders; K | Matt Prater

TOP DROPS

QB | Carson Wentz; RB | Cam Akers; WR | Marquise Brown, Randall Cobb; TE |; D/ST | Vikings; K | Greg Joseph

QUARTERBACK

You don't want to depend on Jacoby Brissett as your fantasy football quarterback in most weeks, but the veteran is a decent replacement option this week if you are without Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen or Matthew Stafford.

Brissett and the Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. The Ravens allowed the fifth-most passing yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks.

Brissett threw just one touchdown pass last week, but is a lock to throw for at least 250 yards in Week 7. I also expect at least two passing scores from the Browns quarterback, who should be inside the Top 14 of my positional rankings.

RUNNING BACK

You might not find a Week 7 starter at running back off the waiver wire, but I would still snatch up Deon Jackson, Latavius Murray and Mike Boone, among others, if they are available.

Jackson paid off big time for those who put them in lineups last week when the Indianapolis Colts announced that starter Jonathan Taylor would not play.

Taylor's status remains uncertain for Week 7, which means Jackson could be in line for another large workload should the starter miss another game. Add Jackson to your bench this week. He should provide value even if Taylor is able to return. He is a must-have if you are a Taylor owner.

Murray totaled 66 yards on 15 carries in Week 6 for the Denver Broncos. He deserves a roster spot on fantasy football teams, but the Broncos running back situation will likely be murky for the rest of the season due to the presence of Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone.

Murray can't be started in Week 7. He is a speculative addition, who could see an increased workload if one of his teammates gets injured over the next several weeks.

WIDE RECEIVER

I am most excited about the wide receiver position on this week's waiver wire. That excitement is mostly tied to the bye-week absence of star pass catchers Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, among others.

Michael Gallup, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Joshua Palmer, Chase Claypool, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Alec Pierce and Rondale Moore are among my favorite options to add to your roster if they are available in your league.

Gallup is my top target of that group. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver totaled just 18 yards and two catches in Week 6, but I expect him to provide stellar statistics over the next few weeks.

Gallup and the Cowboys will face the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through six weeks. They also allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Look for Gallup to log at least eight catches for 75 yards and a score. He can be plugged in as a WR3.

TIGHT END

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is a terrific roster addition if you are in a league that requires starting the position. He totaled 12 targets for 10 catches and 90 yards in Week 6 and continues to draw looks from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This week, the Packers will face the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have allowed just 183 yards to tight ends through six weeks, but I see Tonyan as a primary target for Rodgers in Week 7. He is a touchdown-or-bust option, but will be inside the Top 14 of my positional rankings.

