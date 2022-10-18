Chargers rally, beat Broncos on OT field goal

1/6

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is lifted in the air by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in a win over the Denver Broncos in overtime Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers sacked Russell Wilson four times and rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos in overtime in the NFL's Week 6 finale. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins made a 39-yard field goal to clinch the 19-16 AFC West division victory Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

"It's just a lot of excitement. We got that big turnover when we needed it the most," Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert told reporters. "The defense came up with some big stops all day.

"It's all about who ended the game with the ball, and fortunately, that was us."

Herbert completed 37 of 57 passes for 238 yards and threw an interception. Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. He also sustained a hamstring injury in the second half, but remained in the game.

Wilson is expected to undergo additional tests on the injury Tuesday morning.

The Chargers logged 24 first downs, compared to the Broncos' 13. They also converted 11 of 22 third-down opportunities, out-gained the Broncos 297 to 258 and held a 10-minute edge in time of possession.

"This is very disappointing," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We need to have a lot more urgency across the board. It starts with me as a coach, going to all of our other coaches, and then to the players.

"The players need to be more urgent. We had some opportunities there, and we have to execute at a higher level. We have to come up with some better plays."

Kicker Brandon McManus made a 51-yard field goal on the Broncos' first drive of the game. Wilson then led a 7-play, 84-yard touchdown drive on the Broncos' second possession. He connected with tight end Greg Dulcich for a 39-yard touchdown to end that drive and give the Broncos a 10-point edge.

The Chargers found the end zone on their next drive, which lasted for half nearly half of the second quarter. Running back Austin Ekeler ended that 15-play, 82-yard drive with a 6-yard rushing score.

Hopkins then tied the game with a 37-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the first half. McManus gave the lead back to the Broncos with a 27-yard kick with five seconds left in the half.

Hopkins made another field goal for the Chargers on their first drive of the third quarter. McManus put the Broncos back in front with a 48-yard kick with 8:21 remaining in the quarter. Hopkins made a 35-yard kick to tie the game for a final time less than five minutes later, which led to overtime.

Both teams punted on their first two possessions of overtime. The Chargers then recovered a muffed Broncos punt to prompt the game-winning kick. Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard recovered the loose ball. Hopkins split the uprights four plays later to end the game.

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill logged two sacks in the victory. Safety Derwin James and linebacker Khalil Mack also picked up sacks for the Chargers.

Ekeler totaled 83 yards on 24 touches in the victory. Latavius Murray led the Broncos with 66 yards on 15 carries.

The Chargers (4-2) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Inglewood. The Broncos (2-4) will face the New York Jets (4-2) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Denver.

