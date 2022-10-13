Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 6

1/5

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders are among my five running backs to avoid for Week 6 of the fantasy football season. Dalvin Cook leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Najee Harris and Tyler Allgeier are among the other players I would lower my expectations for or try to keep out of my lineup. Advertisement

Week 5 performance, opportunity, strength of Week 6 opponents and expected game script are among the factors I considered when determining the players to avoid. My full Top 30 rankings are below.

Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Dameon Pierce, Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift are among the players who should be benched as the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions serve Week 6 byes.

Alvin Kamara

Kamara provided his best fantasy performance so far this season, with 194 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches in a New Orleans Saints win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in New Orleans, but I would temper expectations this week.

Kamara lands at No. 14 in my Week 6 rankings and can still be used as an RB2. The Saints will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in New Orleans. The Bengals allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards and tied for allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs through five weeks.

The increased usage and success of Taysom Hill and presence of Mark Ingram also could hinder his value this week. Kamara should still be in starting lineups, but I don't expect a terrific repeat performance.

Miles Sanders

Sanders was a Top 12 fantasy football running back through his first five games this season, but he is No. 18 in my Week 6 rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles running back totaled a season-high 156 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 19 touches in Week 4. He then turned in a 64-yard performance, without a score, in Week 5.

This week, the Eagles will battle the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys allowed just one touchdown and tied for allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs through five games.

Sanders could still provide value as a pass catcher, which is why he remains an option as an RB2, but I don't expect a touchdown.

Najee Harris

Harris continues to be one of the biggest disappointments for his fantasy football stock owners. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back failed to eclipse 74 rushing yards in any of his first five games. he also scored just twice.

While I do expect Harris to rebound down the stretch, this won't be the week to launch that bounce-back production. The Steelers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Buccaneers remain one of the stingiest defenses when it comes to opposing running back production. They allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and the fewest receiving yards to the position through five weeks.

Those statistics aren't favorable, especially for Harris, who is known for his ability as a pass catcher as well as a runner. I also expect the Buccaneers to log a blowout victory. Harris is my No. 27 option and should only be plugged in with the expectation of low-end RB2 production.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire was off to a very hot start through four weeks, but struggled with just 15 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards in Week 5. I think he will struggle again when he meets the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

This game should be high-scoring, but I see both offenses leaning more on their passing games. The Bills also allowed the fewest rushing yards and seventh-fewest fantasy points through five weeks.

Edwards-Helaire is my No. 26 option and is a risky fringe play at RB2 or flex. He also could be a great buy low trade option after his expected Week 6 struggles.

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier went off for 104 yards in Week 4, but produced just 45 yards on 13 carries in his first start in a Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie was a great waiver-wire pickup after Atlanta Falcons starter Cordarrelle Patterson sustained a multi-week injury in an Oct. 2 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Allgeier should get plenty of touches, but will get a very tough matchup in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers allowed the fewest fantasy points and second-fewest rushing yards to running backs through five games.

Allgeier is not inside my Top 30 rankings and should only be used as a flex in leagues with more than 14 teams.

Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at MIA

2. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at NO

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

4. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. BAL

6. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PIT

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. NE

8. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at LAR

9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at CLE

10. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens at NYG

11. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

12. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

13. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers at ATL

14. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CIN

15. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at LAC

16. Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

17. Deon Jackson, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

19. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. MIN

20. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. NE

21. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ

22. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

23. Breece Hall, New York Jets at GB

24. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. CAR

25. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at KC

26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

27. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TB

28. Mike Boone, Denver Broncos at LAC

29. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

30. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

