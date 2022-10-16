Vikings capitalize on Dolphins errors, improve to 5-1

1/5

The Minnesota Vikings forced three turnovers and logged six sacksc in a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings capitalized on three turnovers and came alive late offensively to beat the Miami Dolphins and improve to 5-1 Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings also logged six sacks, but were out-gained 458 to 234 in total yards and 23-11 in first downs in the 24-16 triumph. Advertisement

"We have to fight," Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. "We want to win and we have that urge to go out there and battle throughout the whole game.

"Offensively, we felt we didn't play the best ball in the first half. We finished fighting."

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards, two scores and two interceptions in the loss. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle logged 177 and 129 receiving yards, respectively, for the Dolphins (3-3).

"It's disappointing," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. "The guys put a lot into this game. I was very happy with our preparation during the week. I thought we took a step forward in that way.

"I think the result was that you saw a team ready to play in the first half. ... It's a very frustrating process when you feel like you're ready to play and you don't get direct results."

Neither team scored in the first quarter and for most of the second quarter. Kicker Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins the lead with a 44-yard field goal 6:10 before halftime. The Vikings responded with a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a 1-yard pass to tight end Irv Smith Jr. to end that possession.

Bridgewater threw an interception on the next drive. That turnover led to a 34-yard field goal from Vikings kicker Greg Joseph as time expired in the first half.

Cousins threw a 2-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Adam Thielen on the Vikings' first drive of the second half. That score gave the Vikings a 16-3 edge.

The Dolphins answered with 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Bridgewater ended that possession with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki, which cut the deficit to six points with 10 minutes remaining.

The Dolphins got the ball back and were marching down the field later in the quarter, but wide receiver Jaylen Waddle fumbled and gave the ball back to the Vikings.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored two plays later on a 53-yard run, which gave his team a two-touchdown lead with 3:15 remaining.

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted Bridgewater on the next possession. The Dolphins got the ball back and went on a 6-play, 83-yard drive for their final points of the day.

Bridgewater threw a 3-yard touchdown toss to Gesicki to end that possession.

The Dolphins then failed to recover an onside kick, which allowed the Vikings to run out the rest of the clock.

Linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Patrick Jones II logged two sacks apiece in the victory. Fellow linebackers Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks also picked up one sack each for the Vikings.

Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for two scores. Jefferson hauled in six catches for 107 yards. Cook logged 13 carries for 77 yards and a score.

The Vikings will be on bye in Week 7 and host the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 30 in Minneapolis. The Dolphins will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. EDT Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh.

