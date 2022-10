1/5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defender Grady Jarrett in Week 5, a league source told UPI on Friday. Brady kicked Jarrett in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Advertisement

Brady took a shotgun snap on the third-down play and was brought down by Jarrett. The veteran quarterback then stuck his right leg up and hit Jarrett before he got off the ground.

Jarrett was called for a roughing the passer penalty on the play, which gave the Buccaneers a first down. The Buccaneers ran out the game clock.

Brady completed 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory. He completed 68.1% of his throws for 1,409 yards, seven scores and one interception though his first five games this season.

The Buccaneers (3-2) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Pittsburgh.

