Fantasy football: Four must-start tight ends for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is my No. 10 fantasy football play for Week 6. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Will Dissly is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 6. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Tyler Higbee and George Kittle join Ertz in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller are among the tight ends who should be benched, as the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans serve Week 6 byes.

Zach Ertz

Ertz is off to a great start this season, with his highest-yards-per-game total since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2019. He also scored twice this season and totaled at least 10 targets in three of his past four appearances.

Ertz totaled the fourth-most targets among tight ends through five games. This week, his Arizona Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the most fantasy points and second-most receiving yards to tight ends through five weeks.

They also allowed tight ends to score in three of their last four games. Look for Ertz to eclipse 11 targets and come close to 10 catches this week. He also will have a great shot of another touchdown in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

Ertz is an elite play for Week 6, regardless of league format.

Taysom Hill

Hill is the third-best tight end in fantasy football. The New Orleans Saints weapon's value is mostly tied to his usage as a passer and runner.

Hill is up to 228 yards and five scores as a runner, which includes his 112-yard, three-score performance in Week 5. He also threw another touchdown Sunday against the Seahawks.

The Saints will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in New Orleans. The Bengals own a Top 10 rush defense, but allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends through five games. I expect the Saints to get even more creative with Hill's usage in Week 6, likely using him even more as a passer and pass catcher.

Hill, who accounted for six total scores through his four appearances this season, is my No. 6 play for Week 6.

Will Dissly

Dissly remains a touchdown-or-bust fantasy football asset, but has found the end zone in three of his five starts. He also totaled at least 34 yards in three games.

Dissly has a low floor of just a few points, but could find his way in the Top 10 if he reaches the end zone for a fourth time. The Seahawks tight end will face the Cardinals on Sunday in Seattle. The Cardinals allowed the most targets, catches and receiving yards, and the second-most fantasy points to tight ends so far this season.

The Cardinals also allowed at least four catches and 50 yards to a starting tight end in four of five games. They also allowed at least 60 yards in three of those games.

Look for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to find the end zone for two or three scores in this matchup, with Dissly coming down with one of those catches.

He is my No. 10 option.

David Njoku

Njoku is my No. 13 play, but should only be used in deep leagues that require starting the position. The Cleveland Browns tight end continues to produce consistent yardage totals, with at least 73 in each of his last three appearances.

He also received at least five targets in each of his last four games. Njoku logged six catches for 88 yards in Week 5. I expect similar production, with a shot at a touchdown, this week. The Browns will meet the New England Patriots on Sunday in Cleveland.

The Patriots smothered Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in Week 5, but allowed the second-most passing touchdowns to the position through five weeks.

They allowed tight ends to score in every game from Week 2 through Week 4. Look for Njoku to total at least 50 yards and get a few chances for a touchdown when the Browns reach the red zone.

Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at NYG

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

4. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. CAR

5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at ATL

6. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. CIN

7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

10. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

11. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ

12. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings at MIA

13. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. NE

14. Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants vs. BAL

15. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. SF

16. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

17. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

18. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals at NO

19. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. MIN

20. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at CLE

This week in the National Football League