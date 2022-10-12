Trending
Oct. 12, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after pushing photographer

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pushed a photographer after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and now faces an assault charge. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dcae8b54db76a4495ed353e47934f0d4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams faces a misdemeanor assault charge after shoving photographer this week on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, court filings showed Wednesday.

After the shove, Ryan Zebley, who was working as a photographer at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Raiders on Monday in Kansas City, Mo., filed a complaint with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police assault unit detectives investigated the incident and then worked with the city prosecutor's office, which filed the charge against Adams Wednesday morning in the Municipal Court of Kansas City.

A court filing states that Zebley sustained whiplash, headache and a possible minor concussion when Adams pushed him with both hands as he exited the stadium tunnel Monday on his way to the Raiders' locker room.

RELATED Dolphins to start QB Skylar Thompson vs. Vikings

A virtual arraignment is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT Nov. 10.

A league source also told UPI on Tuesday that the NFL is reviewing the matter. Adams, who apologized Monday, faces a potential fine or suspension as a result of that review.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted Monday. "Obviously, very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.

"That's not me. My apologies, man. Hope you see this."

The Kansas City code or ordinances that those convicted of the misdemeanor assault charge can be punished with up to 180 days in jail, a fine between $250 and $1,000, or by both imprisonment and a fine.

RELATED Fantasy football: Walker, Garoppolo lead add/drops for Week 6

The Raiders (1-4) will be on bye in Week 6. They will return Oct. 24 to play the Houston Texans (1-3-1) in Las Vegas.

Raiders' Davante Adams could be disciplined, even charged, for shoving photographer

