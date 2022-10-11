Trending
NFL
Oct. 11, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Raiders' Davante Adams faces potential NFL fine, suspension for shoving man after loss

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (L) could be fined or suspended for shoving a man after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8e380028b6c33c251d9417afbc535627/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (L) could be fined or suspended for shoving a man after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, who pushed a sideline worker after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, faces a potential fine or suspension from the NFL, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

The NFL is reviewing the sequence, which occurred while Adams was walking off the field Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Adams apologized for the incident Monday night on Twitter.

Adams was walking toward a tunnel on his way to the locker room at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when he extended both of his arms and shoved a man who was carrying equipment and working on the sideline at the game.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted. "Obviously, very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.

"Thats not me. My apologies, man. Hope you see this."

Adams, who also apologized in his postgame interview, caught three passes for a game-high 124 yards and two scores in the 30-29 loss.

"I want to apologize to the guy," Adams told reporters. "There was some guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me, coming off the field. I bumped into him and a kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground. I want to say sorry to him for that.

"That was just frustration, mixed with him literally running in front of me. I should have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

The Raiders (1-4) will be on bye in Week 6. They will return Oct. 24 to play the Houston Texans (1-3-1) in Las Vegas.

