Oct. 10, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Tucker, Jackson lead Ravens to narrow win over Bengals

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) made 4 of 4 field goal attempts and an extra point in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Baltimore. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/edd00dba2da7a783db211e59391fbf75/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson led a clutch drive, capped off with a 43-yard Justin Tucker field goal as time expired, to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a narrow AFC North division victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore.

Jackson completed 19 of 32 passes for 174 yards, an interception and a touchdown in the 19-17 triumph Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. He also ran for 58 yards.

"This was a big team win, that we needed to have, with a division opponent," Tucker told reporters. "To be able to come out on top is a great feeling."

The Ravens (3-2) out-gained the Bengals (2-3) 325 to 291 in total yards and 22 to 20 in first downs. They also sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow three times and logged an interception.

"I'm really proud of the way the guys fought," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "I'm proud of the way the defense played from start to finish. ... It's tough.

"We've lost three games now on the last play of the game. I told the guys, we've just got to keep taking our shots and these things have a way of balancing themselves out. We are going to get some of these wins in these situations."

Tucker put the Ravens up 3-0 with a 37-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. Jackson then threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews for a 10-0 edge 1:29 into the second.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell intercepted Jackson on the Ravens next drive. Burrow then led a seven-play, 88-yard drive, capped off with a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, which cut the deficit to three points.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made a 40-yard kick with eight seconds left in the first half to tie the score at the break.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen intercepted Burrow on the Bengals first drive of the second half. Tucker made a 58-yard kick on the Ravens next drive for another 3-point edge.

The All-Pro kicker sent another 25-yard attempt through the uprights about five minutes into the fourth.

Burrow and the Bengals responded with a 13-play, 70-yard drive. The Bengals quarterback ended that possession with a 1-yard rushing score. McPherson made the extra-point attempt for a 1-point edge with 1:58 remaining.

The Ravens used the next six plays to get to the Baltimore 25-yard line. Tucker then drilled his game-winning try to give the Ravens their third victory of 2022.

Andrews led the Ravens with 89 yards and a score on eight catches. Marcus Peters, Jason Pierre-Paul and Josh Bynes each logged a sack in the victory. Burrow completed 24 of 35 passes for 217 yards, one score and one interception for the Bengals.

The Ravens will battle the New York Giants (4-1) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Baltimore. The Bengals will face the New Orleans Saints (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

