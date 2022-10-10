Seahawks' Penny, 49ers' Bosa, Dolphins' Hill among injured in NFL's Week 5

1/5

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (L) is called for pass interference on a ball intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Running back Rashaad Penny, defensive end Nick Bosa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were among NFL players injured in Week 5 of the season. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, running backs James Conner and Damien Harris and quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Baker Mayfield also sustained injuries. Advertisement

NFL teams will run additional tests and scans on hurt players early this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timetables to return.

Penny was among the key offensive players injured Sunday. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that Penny "seriously" injured his left ankle in his team's 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Penny left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

Sources told NFL Network that Penny fractured his fibula, which could lead to season-ending surgery. The Seahawks said they will conduct further examinations early this week on the veteran running back.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III is in line to take over the lead running back role during Penny's expected absence.

Olave sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the same game Sunday in New Orleans. He did not return and will need to pass through the concussion protocol to return.

The Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Seattle. The Saints will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in New Orleans.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said star defensive end Nick Bosa injured his groin his team's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Shanahan said Bosa left the game in the third quarter and was ruled out because of tightness in the area.

Shanahan said 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand in the victory. Kicker Robbie Gould also was ruled out due to a left knee contusion. The 49ers coach also said cornerback Emmanuel Moseley injured his left knee and the team is "worried" he tore his ACL.

In the game, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his left foot. He wore a walking boot during his postgame news conference. He told reporters he wasn't sure what the injury is, and didn't rule out playing in Week 6. Coach Matt Rhule said Mayfield sustained an ankle injury.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn sustained a hip injury in the third quarter and did not return.

The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. The Panthers will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were injured in the Miami Dolphins 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Hill wore a walking boot on his left foot, but told reporters he was feeling fine after the game. Coach Mike McDaniel said Hill was stepped on late in the game.

Bridgewater was hit in the first quarter and sustained an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. The backup quarterback, who started in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol, did not return.

McDaniel said that an NFL spotter saw Bridgewater stumble during his injury sequence, which ruled the quarterback out for the rest of the game because of the league's updated concussion protocol. Bridgewater passed his evaluations Sunday, but will remain in the protocol this week.

Armstead was ruled out due to toe injury. McDaniel said the star offensive lineman would stay in New York for further evaluation.

Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson III was ruled out of the same game due to an ankle injury.

The Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Jets will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Cardinals running back James Conner sustained a rib injury in the third quarter of a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Backup running back Darrel Williams sustained a knee injury and did not return.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Conner is "OK" and that the team is being "very cautious" with the running back.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins left early on in the Bengals' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore due to his lingering ankle injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said safety Marcus Williams sustained a dislocated wrist in the same game and is expected to miss time.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward was ruled out of the Cleveland Browns' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers because of a concussion. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Levi Wallace and tight end Pat Freiermuth also were ruled out Sunday with concussions.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 5 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Kanas City, Mo. That game will air on ESPN.