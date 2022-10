Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (L) underwent shoulder surgery this off-season and has yet to play in 2022. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade linebacker Deion Jones and a draft pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for another draft pick. Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and Cleveland.com about the deal Sunday night. They also said the Browns will send a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Falcons in exchange for the linebacker and a seventh-round pick. Advertisement

The deal wouldn't become official until Jones passes a physical.

Jones, 27, was placed on injured reserve before the season so he could recover from off-season shoulder surgery. The 2017 Pro Bowl selection logged 137 combined tackles, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and two sacks in 16 starts in 2021. He also started 16 games in 2020 and 2019 for the Falcons.

Jones entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high 138 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions and a sack in 2017 en route to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) beat the Browns (2-3) 30-28 on Sunday in Cleveland. The Browns will host the New England Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

