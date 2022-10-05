Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 5, 2022 / 9:26 AM / Updated at 7:46 AM

Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5

By Alex Butler
1/5
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris faces one of the toughest matchups in Week 5. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a6ba2bb211d8a92ba49e55555fd7ad27/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris faces one of the toughest matchups in Week 5. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs are among my five running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Nick Chubb leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.

Jamaal Williams, Breece Hall and Tyler Allgeier are among the other players I would lower my expectations for or try to keep out of my lineup.

Advertisement

Week 4 performance, opportunity, strength of Week 5 opponents and expected game script are among the factors I considered when determining the players to avoid. My full Top 30 rankings are below.

Williams is a Top 5 fantasy football running back, on a points-per-game basis. He scored twice in three of his four appearances this season and ran for a season-high 108 yards in Week 4, but I have lower expectations for the Detroit Lions veteran in Week 5.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (C) scored six touchdowns through four weeks, but is a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 this week. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Advertisement

Jamaal Williams

Williams likely has to stay in your lineup as he currently leads the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, including two last week. I would not expect RB1 production this week, when his Lions battle the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots have yet to allow a touchdown to a running back and surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position through four weeks.

Williams likely will get close to 20 touches again this week, but I see the Lions leaning more on their passing attack this week. Williams is my No. 13 option and is a fringe RB1, but remains a high-end RB2.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is a mid-range RB2 this week. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is another player who fantasy football stock owners are likely very excited about, but I don't think he will provide RB1 upside for a second-consecutive week. The Las Vegas Raiders veteran ran for a season-high 144 yards and two scores in Week 4.

RELATED Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5

This week, the Raiders will battle the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. The Chiefs allowed just 209 rushing yards to running backs through four weeks, the fewest in the NFL. They also allowed a league-high 277 passing yards to the position, but Jacobs doesn't offer a ton of upside as a pass catcher.

Advertisement

The Raiders veteran is my No. 20 option this week, due to his scoring upside, but will only reach RB1 territory if he finds the end zone.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is my No. 30 fantasy football play in Week 5. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Najee Harris

Harris is among the biggest disappointments from draft day. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back has yet to eclipse 74 rushing yards in his four starts this season. He also has reached the end zone just twice.

I don't expect his luck to turn around in Week 5, when the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills allowed just 230 rushing yards, the fourth-fewest in the league, and the third-fewest receiving yards to running backs through four weeks.

The Bills allowed an average of just 33.5 rushing yards per game to starting running backs so far this season. Harris is my No. 30 option for Week 5.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) reaches for the end zone and scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Advertisement

Breece Hall

Hall ran for a season-high 66 yards in Week 4 for the New York Jets, but I don't expect the rookie to find quite as much room to run in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins allowed the second-fewest rushing yards and fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs through four weeks. They also just held Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon to 2.5 yards per carry in Week 4

Hall is outside my Top 30 and can only be used as a low-end flex play in leagues with more than 14 teams.

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier was among my top waiver-wire pickups this week, but I wouldn't throw him in my starting lineup quite yet. The Atlanta Falcons are suddenly in need of production at the position, due to an injury sustained by starter Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 4.

Allgeier looked great last week, with 84 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and a score against the Cleveland Browns. This week, the Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

Allgeier's uncertain workload and the Buccaneers' strong defense are a bad recipe for fantasy football success. The Buccaneers, who have been stingy to fantasy football running backs over the past several seasons, also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position through four weeks this year.

Advertisement

Keep Allgeier on your bench this week. He should provide RB2 value in better matchups.

Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. LAC

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at CLE

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at WAS

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at GB

6. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

9. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. SF

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. NYG

11. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans at JAX

12. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

13. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions at NE

14. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. DET

15. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

16. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

17. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers at CAR

18. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. SEA

19. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. NYG

20. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

21. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears at MIN

22. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

Advertisement

23. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at LAR

24. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

25. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints vs. SEA

26. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

27. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks at NO

28. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

29. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. LAC

30. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF

This week in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5 Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
NFL // 34 minutes ago
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan confirmed what many fans saw with their eyes, as his Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos in what he called a "slob of a game" to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Tyler Conklin is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 5. Dallas Goedert tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bengals' Burrow had previous 'head injury,' ex-QB Smith avoided concussion protocol
NFL // 22 hours ago
Bengals' Burrow had previous 'head injury,' ex-QB Smith avoided concussion protocol
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and former quarterback Alex Smith are among the players to recently speak out about experiences with head injuries and NFL protocol amid a probe into Tua Tagovailoa's recent concussion.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in August, to practice Wednesday
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in August, to practice Wednesday
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice in August, will return to practice after he spent the first quarter of the season on the non-football injury list, the Washington Commanders announced Wednesday.
NFL Players of the Week: Patrick Mahomes wins second nod, Eagles gain fourth
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL Players of the Week: Patrick Mahomes wins second nod, Eagles gain fourth
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for 2022, the NFL announced Wednesday. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was among the other five winners.
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Several running backs with season-long RB2 potential top UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's waiver wire targets list for Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Injured running back Javonte Williams can be dropped.
Deebo Samuel, defense lead 49ers over Rams
NFL // 3 days ago
Deebo Samuel, defense lead 49ers over Rams
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Deebo Samuel logged 115 receiving yards -- including a beautiful 57-yard touchdown -- and the San Francisco 49ers defense held the Los Angeles Rams to just 9 points in a dominant win to cap off Week 4 of the NFL season.
Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets
NFL // 3 days ago
Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets
MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 dues to his concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. The injury also has triggered NFL concussion protocol changes and led to a doctor's firing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Warriors reviewing Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Warriors reviewing Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement