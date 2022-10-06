Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5

1/6

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws while under pressure from the Miami Dolphins on Thursday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers rank inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning that they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below. Advertisement

Derek Carr is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Burrow and Josh Allen make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Jalen Hurts, Derek Carr, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers and Ryan Tannehill also are inside my Top 10.

Tom Brady

Brady is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star struggled to produce through his first three games, due to the absences of some of his top pass catchers and poor offensive line performances.

He rebounded with 385 yards and three passing touchdowns in Week 4. I expect another strong performance from the seven-time Super Bowl champion this week, when the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons allowed the eighth-most passing yards and 10th most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four games. They also just allowed 234 passing yards to Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Look for Brady to throw for at least 300 yards again this week. I also expect him to throw at least three passing scores in a Buccaneers blowout victory.

Joe Burrow

Like Brady, Burrow got off to a slow start, but has been a bit more reliable from a fantasy football perspective. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw at least two touchdown passes in three of his four starts this season. He also is averaging 274.8 passing yards per game.

This week, Burrow's Bengals will battle the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens allowed a league-high 1,312 passing yards and the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four weeks.

Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns in his last appearance against the Ravens, a 41-21 victory Dec. 26 in Cincinnati. He also threw for 416 yards and three scores in an Oct. 24 win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

Look for Burrow to dominate this porous secondary once again in what should be a shootout in Baltimore. I expect the Bengals star to throw for at least 300 yards, with three passing scores. He is my No. 4 play.

Derek Carr

Carr is not a weekly starter, but is a great streaming option for Week 5 due to the Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs tied the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans for allowing a league-high 10 passing scores to quarterbacks through four weeks. They also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and passing yards to the position. Brady just lit up this defense for 385 yards and three scores.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan also totaled 222 yards and two scores in Week 3 against the Chiefs. This defense also allowed QB1 performances to Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray earlier this season.

Carr, my No. 7 option, threw two passing scores in each of his first three games this season, but failed to find the end zone in Week 4. Look for the Raiders quarterback to throw for at least 250 yards and two scores. He could reach elite QB1 status if he finds the end zone for a third score.

Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is another decent streaming option, but I would only use him if your starter is injured or has a terrible matchup. The Tennessee Titans veteran matched his season-high with two passing scores in Week 4, but totaled just 137 passing yards.

Look for that yardage total to increase in Week 5, when the Titans battle the Washington Commanders. As previously mentioned, the Commanders allowed a league-high 10 passing touchdowns through four games, including two last week to Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush.

The Commanders also allowed four touchdowns to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in Week 3. I like Tannehill's upside in this matchup. I expect my No. 10 option to total at least 200 passing yards and two scores.

Carson Wentz

Wentz got off to a hot start, with seven passing scores through his first two games, but totaled just one over his last two appearances.

Look for Wentz to rebound this week, when the Commanders battle the Titans. The Titans tied the Chiefs and Commanders for allowing the most passing touchdowns to quarterbacks through the first four games of 2022. They also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Wentz has a great shot to throw for 300 yards. He also could find the end zone multiple times, but remains a risky QB1 play due to his inconsistency. Wentz is my No. 12 option for Week 5.

Andy Dalton

Dalton stepped in for injured New Orleans Saints starter Jameis Winston and threw for 236 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Winston's availability remains uncertain for Week 5 due to back and ankle injuries. I would start either quarterback this week, due to their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and passing yards to quarterbacks through four weeks, including 378 yards and four scores to Jared Goff in Week 4.

The Saints' offensive weaponry, paired with this generous defense, should lead to streamer-worthy QB1 production for Dalton or Winston in Week 5. Dalton is my No. 13 option, but you should monitor Winston's status until kick off Sunday in New Orleans.

Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. PIT

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at ARI

7. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at CLE

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. NYG

10. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at WAS

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI

12. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs. TEN

13. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints vs. SEA

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at NE

16. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL

17. Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

19. Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. MIA

20. Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons at TB

