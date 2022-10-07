Trending
NFL
Oct. 7, 2022 / 1:21 PM

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts ruled out, Giants QB Daniel Jones to play in Week 5

By Alex Butler
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f341e82352d078b492a0fe2c61a0473/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
MIAMI, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was ruled out, while New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will play in Week 5, the teams said Friday. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' game status remains uncertain.

Pitts did not practice this week due to a hamstring injury. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection totaled 150 yards on 10 catches through his first four games this season. Pitts logged just one catch for 25 yards in the Falcons' win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Falcons (2-2) will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Jones sustained an ankle injury in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a full practice session Friday and was not listed with a game status, meaning he is on track to play.

Giants wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson each were ruled out for Sunday due to injuries. Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who took over for Jones in Week 4, also was ruled out due to a concussion.

The Giants (3-1) will face the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sustained an ankle injury in Week 3 and did not play in Week 4. He was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday. He also participated in practice Friday.

The Patriots (1-3) will host the Detroit Lions (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The Lions also dealt with major injury issues over the past two weeks. Running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did not play in Week 4 due to shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively. Neither player practiced Wednesday or Thursday. St. Brown practiced Friday, while Swift missed the session.

The Buffalo Bills ruled out tight end Dawson Knox, wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Christian Benford also were ruled out for Week 5 due to injuries.

The Bills (3-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson showed up on the injury report with a hip injury Thursday, but still practiced in a limited fashion. He is expected to play against the Bills.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery played in the first three games this season, but sustained an ankle injury in Week 3. He missed the Bears' Week 4 contest, but returned to practice Thursday, in a limited fashion.

The Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

This week in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a right thumb fracture in Week 1 and missed the last three games. He was targeting Week 5 to return, but is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup made his 2022 debut in Week 4 after a three-week injury absence. He also is expected to play this week for the Cowboys (3-1).

Fellow Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury, but is expected to practice Friday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after he sat out in Week 4 due to back/ankle injuries. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot injury.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a rib issue. He was limited last week, but sat out in Week 4.

The Saints (1-3) will battle the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but was a full participant Thursday.

Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5

Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Tyler Conklin is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 5. Dallas Goedert tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Colts' Nyheim Hines sustains concussion amid another on-field collapse in NFL
NFL // 4 hours ago
Colts' Nyheim Hines sustains concussion amid another on-field collapse in NFL
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines took a hit, collapsed on the field, was diagnosed with a concussion early on in a win over the Denver Broncos and did not return to the game.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota
NFL // 5 hours ago
Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots signed Sebastian Gutierrez, who worked at a pizza parlor in North Dakota, to their practice squad, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
NFL // 6 hours ago
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan confirmed what many fans saw with their eyes, as his Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos in what he called a "slob of a game" to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.
Bengals' Burrow had previous 'head injury,' ex-QB Smith avoided concussion protocol
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals' Burrow had previous 'head injury,' ex-QB Smith avoided concussion protocol
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and former quarterback Alex Smith are among the players to recently speak out about experiences with head injuries and NFL protocol amid a probe into Tua Tagovailoa's recent concussion.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in August, to practice Wednesday
NFL // 2 days ago
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., shot twice in August, to practice Wednesday
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice in August, will return to practice after he spent the first quarter of the season on the non-football injury list, the Washington Commanders announced Wednesday.
NFL Players of the Week: Patrick Mahomes wins second nod, Eagles gain fourth
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Players of the Week: Patrick Mahomes wins second nod, Eagles gain fourth
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for 2022, the NFL announced Wednesday. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was among the other five winners.
