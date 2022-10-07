Falcons TE Kyle Pitts ruled out, Giants QB Daniel Jones to play in Week 5

1/5

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was ruled out, while New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will play in Week 5, the teams said Friday. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' game status remains uncertain. Pitts did not practice this week due to a hamstring injury. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection totaled 150 yards on 10 catches through his first four games this season. Pitts logged just one catch for 25 yards in the Falcons' win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Atlanta. Advertisement

The Falcons (2-2) will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Jones sustained an ankle injury in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a full practice session Friday and was not listed with a game status, meaning he is on track to play.

Giants wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson each were ruled out for Sunday due to injuries. Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who took over for Jones in Week 4, also was ruled out due to a concussion.

The Giants (3-1) will face the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sustained an ankle injury in Week 3 and did not play in Week 4. He was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday. He also participated in practice Friday.

The Patriots (1-3) will host the Detroit Lions (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The Lions also dealt with major injury issues over the past two weeks. Running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did not play in Week 4 due to shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively. Neither player practiced Wednesday or Thursday. St. Brown practiced Friday, while Swift missed the session.

The Buffalo Bills ruled out tight end Dawson Knox, wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Christian Benford also were ruled out for Week 5 due to injuries.

The Bills (3-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson showed up on the injury report with a hip injury Thursday, but still practiced in a limited fashion. He is expected to play against the Bills.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery played in the first three games this season, but sustained an ankle injury in Week 3. He missed the Bears' Week 4 contest, but returned to practice Thursday, in a limited fashion.

The Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

This week in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a right thumb fracture in Week 1 and missed the last three games. He was targeting Week 5 to return, but is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup made his 2022 debut in Week 4 after a three-week injury absence. He also is expected to play this week for the Cowboys (3-1).

Fellow Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury, but is expected to practice Friday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after he sat out in Week 4 due to back/ankle injuries. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot injury.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a rib issue. He was limited last week, but sat out in Week 4.

The Saints (1-3) will battle the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but was a full participant Thursday.