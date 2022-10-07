Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots signed Sebastian Gutierrez, who worked at a pizza parlor in North Dakota, to their practice squad, the team announced.

The Patriots signed Gutierrez on Wednesday in a series of roster moves. They also signed offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to their active roster from the practice squad and added quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

Gutierrez, 24, played at Minot State University in Minot, N.D. He signed in May as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos, but was released in August.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman worked for Uncle Maddio's pizza restaurant in Minot while waiting for another opportunity to play football.

"Well, never thought in a million years I would have a NFL player working for me," Losson Leonard, the owner of the restaurant wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

Leonard said Gutierrez interviewed with other teams while working at the restaurant.

"So now he will stop working for me and begin working for Bill Belichick," Leonard wrote. "Best of luck Sea-bass! We will miss you!"

The Patriots (1-3) will host the Detroit Lions (1-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.