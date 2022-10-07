Trending
NFL
Oct. 7, 2022 / 10:21 AM

Colts' Nyheim Hines sustains concussion amid another on-field collapse in NFL

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines sustained a concussion in a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Denver. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/035d33520b46a4c480b343b84593f1d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines sustained a concussion in a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Denver. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines took a hit, collapsed on the field, was diagnosed with a concussion early on in a win over the Denver Broncos and did not return to the game.

The scene Thursday in Denver nearly mimicked a similar moment from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which occurred in a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

That's now the topic of widespread discussion, resulted in an ongoing NFL and players union investigation and changes to the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa was allowed to return to that game after he wobbled, collapsed to the ground and passed concussion tests. He sustained a concussion in another game four days later and is now out indefinitely.

RELATED Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Thursday's game with an incomplete pass to Hines. Hines then ran left for a 3-yard gain. Ryan threw a short pass to Hines on the third play from scrimmage. Hines picked up 5 yards and was brought down by Broncos defenders D.J. Jones and Nik Bonitto.

Bonitto and Jones sandwiched Hines with hits to each side of his body. Hines then crashed to the turn as a result of the collision. He climbed to his feet and attempted to walk back to the middle of the field, but collapsed and had to be held up by teammates. Hines was then escorted off the field and did not return.

Backup running backs Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay took over the workload for the Colts backfield. Jackson ran for 62 yards on 13 carries and also pulled in four catches for 29 yards. Lindsay totaled 54 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches.

RELATED Bengals' Burrow had previous 'head injury,' ex-QB Smith avoided concussion protocol

The Colts, who beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime, played without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who sustained an ankle injury in Week 4.

This week in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also took a helmet-to-helmet hit when he tried to block Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin the second half. He was evaluated for a head injury, but allowed to return.

"I'm good," Wilson said. "They thought maybe -- they checked me out just to make sure I didn't get hit in the head too bad or anything like that.

RELATED Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets

"I was fine, answered all of their questions and everything else. [It was] just a bad play. [I] tried to make a tackle, tried to hit the guy."

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions in Thursday's loss. The Broncos (2-3) will battle the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 17 in Inglewood, Calif.

The Colts (2-2-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 in Indianapolis.

