NFL Players of the Week: Patrick Mahomes wins second nod, Eagles gain fourth

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for 2022, the NFL announced Wednesday. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was among the other five winners. Mahomes, who also claimed the honor in Week 1, completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards, three scores and an interception in the Chiefs' 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Advertisement

He now has nine offensive Player of the Week awards for his career, the fifth-most among active quarterbacks and the most for any Chiefs player.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer claimed the Week 4 AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Poyer logged six tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson claimed AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. McPherson made two fourth-quarter field goals and was 3 for 3 on point-after attempts in the Bengals' win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Cincinnati.

McPherson claimed the same honor twice last season.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith became the first Seahawks player to claim Player of the Week honors this season. The Week 4 NFC Offensive Player of the Week completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two scores, while running for 49 yards and another score, in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

Smith's last Offensive Player of the Week award came in 2013, when he was with the New York Jets.

Linebacker Haason Reddick claimed NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Reddick is the fourth Philadelphia Eagles player in as many weeks to earn the award.

The Eagles also became the first team since the 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win three-consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. Cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker Brandon Graham won in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.

Reddick totaled two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the Eagles' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Joseph went 5 for 5 on field goal attempts, including a game-winning 47-yard kick, in the Vikings' 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.

