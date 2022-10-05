Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 5, 2022 / 10:07 AM

NFL Players of the Week: Patrick Mahomes wins second nod, Eagles gain fourth

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 and Week 4. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c5ef04573f20cfe55f79d93c265f3047/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 and Week 4. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for 2022, the NFL announced Wednesday. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was among the other five winners.

Mahomes, who also claimed the honor in Week 1, completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards, three scores and an interception in the Chiefs' 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

He now has nine offensive Player of the Week awards for his career, the fifth-most among active quarterbacks and the most for any Chiefs player.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer claimed the Week 4 AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Poyer logged six tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

RELATED Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson claimed AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. McPherson made two fourth-quarter field goals and was 3 for 3 on point-after attempts in the Bengals' win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

McPherson claimed the same honor twice last season.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith became the first Seahawks player to claim Player of the Week honors this season. The Week 4 NFC Offensive Player of the Week completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two scores, while running for 49 yards and another score, in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

RELATED Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5

Smith's last Offensive Player of the Week award came in 2013, when he was with the New York Jets.

Linebacker Haason Reddick claimed NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Reddick is the fourth Philadelphia Eagles player in as many weeks to earn the award.

The Eagles also became the first team since the 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win three-consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. Cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker Brandon Graham won in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.

RELATED Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5

Reddick totaled two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the Eagles' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Joseph went 5 for 5 on field goal attempts, including a game-winning 47-yard kick, in the Vikings' 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
NFL // 20 hours ago
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Several running backs with season-long RB2 potential top UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's waiver wire targets list for Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Injured running back Javonte Williams can be dropped.
Deebo Samuel, defense lead 49ers over Rams
NFL // 1 day ago
Deebo Samuel, defense lead 49ers over Rams
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Deebo Samuel logged 115 receiving yards -- including a beautiful 57-yard touchdown -- and the San Francisco 49ers defense held the Los Angeles Rams to just 9 points in a dominant win to cap off Week 4 of the NFL season.
Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets
NFL // 1 day ago
Tagovailoa concussion brings in NFL protocol changes; Dolphins QB out vs. Jets
MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 dues to his concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. The injury also has triggered NFL concussion protocol changes and led to a doctor's firing.
N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die
NFL // 1 day ago
N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Longtime New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have died, the Jets announced. Powell was 67. Sweeney was 60.
NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries
MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Running backs Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos were top players injured in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 2 days ago
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes slipped and slid between defenders, used unique throwing angles and showed off his power and accuracy to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an electric win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe
MIAMI, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has headaches after he sustained a concussion and is out indefinitely amid an NFL probe into the team's adherence to the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 62nd homer, sets American League record
Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 62nd homer, sets American League record
N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die
N.Y. Jets greats Marvin Powell, 67, Jim Sweeney, 60, die
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement