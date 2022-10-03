Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three passing scores in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes slipped and slid between defenders, used unique throwing angles and showed off his power and accuracy to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an electric win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards, three scores and an interception in the 41-31 victory Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Advertisement

Mahomes' best play came with in the second quarter, when he slipped out of a tackle in the backfield, spun out of another near the sideline, pumped the brakes at the 3-yard line and lobbed a pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone for a score.

"I just try to win," Mahomes told reporters. "It's not like I'm planning these things, where I'm throwing sidearm, spinning or running around. I always say I'm a competitor.

Advertisement

"I'm going to find whatever way I can do to make our team have success. [On Sunday night] it was a spin and a little basketball shot that ended up as a touchdown."

The Chiefs totaled 417 yards, were 12 of 17 on third-down conversions and held the Buccaneers to just three rushing yards. Tight end Travis Kelce. totaled nine catches for 92 yards and a score. Edwards-Helaire scored twice.

Tom Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and three scores in the loss.

"Too many missed opportunities on third down, turnovers and it was a tough game and a tough team," Brady said. "They are a good team. We gotta play a lot better if we want to beat good teams."

The Buccaneers fumbled the opening kickoff, giving the Chiefs their first possession at the 21-yard line. Mahomes threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kelce two plays later and the Chiefs took a 7-0 lead.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop cut into the deficit with a 45-yard field goal on the next drive. Edwards-Helaire scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown on the Chiefs' next possession. Mahomes found the running back for his highlight-reel score about 3:25 into the second for a 21-3 Chiefs lead.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers answered with a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans to end that possession.

Another Buccaneers fumble led to another Chiefs scoring drive later in the quarter. Noah Gray scored on a direct snap from the 1-yard line to end that 6-play, 20-yard drive 2:15 before halftime.

The Buccaneers responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Brady connected with Evans on a 1-yard passing touchdown on that possession, which made the score 28-17 at the break.

Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright made a 44-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter. Mahomes threw a 10-yard touchdown toss to Jody Fortson about six minutes later for a 38-17 advantage.

The Buccaneers answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Rachaad White ended that possession with a 1-yard rushing score to cut the lead to 14. Wright added another field goal about five minutes into the fourth to push the lead back to 17.

Brady connected with running back Leonard Fournette on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 3:35 remaining, but the Buccaneers did not score again.

Evans logged eight catches for a game-high 103 yards and two scores. Fellow Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin totaled seven catches for 59 yards.

Advertisement

Safety Mike Edwards logged a game-high 13 total tackles and a sack for the Buccaneers. Linebackers Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson also tallied sacks in the loss. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had a sack for the Chiefs.

"As bad as we played, and we did get our butts kicked, we are still 2-2," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. "We got a lot of work ahead of us. We got our whole season ahead of us. We gotta grind. Nobody is looking at the names on the back of our jerseys.

"We gotta grind just like everybody else. You put in the work, you see the results."

The Chiefs (3-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 10 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Buccaneers (2-2) will host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.