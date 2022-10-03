Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 3, 2022 / 10:16 AM

NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries

By Alex Butler
1/5
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (R) sustained an ankle injury in Week 4. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fb678464b735a2acc10abad460492697/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (R) sustained an ankle injury in Week 4. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Running backs Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos were top players injured in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Taylor and Williams each sustained injuries and departed early in Sunday's slate of games. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion Thursday, also was among the top players injured in Week 4.

Advertisement

Many of the players injured in Week 4 will receive additional scans and examinations Monday to determine the extent of the injuries and potential timelines to return.

Williams sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He did not return. Sources told NFL Network and 9NEWS Denver that the Broncos fear the injury is serious, and that Williams could potentially miss multiple weeks or the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Melvin Gordon is in line to take over the lead role for the Broncos, should Williams miss time. He totaled just three carries for 8 yards in Sunday's loss in Las Vegas. Fellow running back Mike Boone logged three carries for 20 yards.

Broncos safety P.J. Locke and linebacker Aaron Patrick were evaluated for concussions in Sunday's loss. Linebacker Randy Gregory also sustained a knee injury. Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman also was ruled out of the game due to a concussion.

The Broncos (2-2) will host the Colts at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday in Denver. The Colts also could be shorthanded at the running back position as they head into the short week, due to an ankle injury Jonathan Taylor sustained in a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

RELATED Saints WR Michael Thomas out versus Vikings

Taylor sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the loss Sunday in Indianapolis. The 2021 NFL rushing champion totaled just 42 yards on 20 carries before he exited.

Sources told NFL Network that Taylor underwent tests Sunday night and the injury isn't considered overly serious. Taylor told reporters Sunday that he was "not sure yet," when asked if he will play in Week 5.

Advertisement

Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard also left Sunday's game early due to a concussion. Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the victory. He was carted to the locker room and did not return.

RELATED Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe

The Titans will face the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday in Landover, Md.

The Dolphins, who lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, are expected to start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in Week 5.

Tagovailoa also hit his head and briefly left the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills with what the team called a back injury. He returned in the third quarter and finished that game.

He then hit his head for the second-consecutive game Thursday, and was taken out due to a concussion.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that Tagovailoa was still dealing with "headaches" from the concussion. He also said the Dolphins have "no timetable" for Tagovailoa's potential return.

The Dolphins will face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertisement

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was among the other players who were injured in Week 4.

Hoyer, who started in place of injured starter Mac Jones, sustained a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Packers safety Adrian Amos also was ruled out due to a concussion.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday that Hoyer traveled back home with teammates. The Patriots will host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson, Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and New York Giants safety Julian Love and quarterback Tyrod Taylor were among the other players who sustained head injuries or concussions in Week 4.

Advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 4 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

This week in the National Football League

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on September 29, 2022. Tagovailoa played four days after he suffered what the team initially said was a "head injury." Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Latest Headlines

Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
NFL // 3 hours ago
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes slipped and slid between defenders, used unique throwing angles and showed off his power and accuracy to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an electric win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe
MIAMI, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has headaches after he sustained a concussion and is out indefinitely amid an NFL probe into the team's adherence to the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift out versus Seahawks
NFL // 2 days ago
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift out versus Seahawks
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift will not play in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks due to injuries, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Michael Pittman Jr. is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Saints WR Michael Thomas out versus Vikings
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints WR Michael Thomas out versus Vikings
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play in Week 4 due to a toe injury, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday. Allen also said quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to face the Minnesota Vikings.
Ex-Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar among two rock climbers found dead
NFL // 3 days ago
Ex-Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar among two rock climbers found dead
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was among two rock climbers found dead on a mountainside near Humber Park in Idyllwild, Calif., the Riverside County coroner's office said in a news release. He was 31.
Burrow leads Bengals over Dolphins; QB Tagovailoa suffers concussion
NFL // 3 days ago
Burrow leads Bengals over Dolphins; QB Tagovailoa suffers concussion
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow threw two passing scores to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their second win of the season, while the Miami Dolphins lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in the first game of the NFL's Week 4 slate.
Browns DE Myles Garrett cited for failing to control Porsche before crash
NFL // 3 days ago
Browns DE Myles Garrett cited for failing to control Porsche before crash
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was cited to "failure to control" his Porsche and received a court summons for next month after he flipped the car in a single-car crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday.
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst amid 2-3 start
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst amid 2-3 start
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Acrobatic Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs edge Tom Brady's Buccaneers
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 4
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 4
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has 'headaches,' out indefinitely amid concussion, NFL probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement