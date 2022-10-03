NFL: Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Broncos' Javonte Williams among Week 4 injuries

1/5

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (R) sustained an ankle injury in Week 4. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Running backs Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos were top players injured in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Taylor and Williams each sustained injuries and departed early in Sunday's slate of games. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion Thursday, also was among the top players injured in Week 4. Advertisement

Many of the players injured in Week 4 will receive additional scans and examinations Monday to determine the extent of the injuries and potential timelines to return.

Williams sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He did not return. Sources told NFL Network and 9NEWS Denver that the Broncos fear the injury is serious, and that Williams could potentially miss multiple weeks or the rest of the season.

Melvin Gordon is in line to take over the lead role for the Broncos, should Williams miss time. He totaled just three carries for 8 yards in Sunday's loss in Las Vegas. Fellow running back Mike Boone logged three carries for 20 yards.

Broncos safety P.J. Locke and linebacker Aaron Patrick were evaluated for concussions in Sunday's loss. Linebacker Randy Gregory also sustained a knee injury. Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman also was ruled out of the game due to a concussion.

The Broncos (2-2) will host the Colts at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday in Denver. The Colts also could be shorthanded at the running back position as they head into the short week, due to an ankle injury Jonathan Taylor sustained in a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the loss Sunday in Indianapolis. The 2021 NFL rushing champion totaled just 42 yards on 20 carries before he exited.

Sources told NFL Network that Taylor underwent tests Sunday night and the injury isn't considered overly serious. Taylor told reporters Sunday that he was "not sure yet," when asked if he will play in Week 5.

Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard also left Sunday's game early due to a concussion. Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained a foot injury in the fourth quarter of the victory. He was carted to the locker room and did not return.

The Titans will face the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday in Landover, Md.

The Dolphins, who lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, are expected to start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in Week 5.

Tagovailoa also hit his head and briefly left the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills with what the team called a back injury. He returned in the third quarter and finished that game.

He then hit his head for the second-consecutive game Thursday, and was taken out due to a concussion.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that Tagovailoa was still dealing with "headaches" from the concussion. He also said the Dolphins have "no timetable" for Tagovailoa's potential return.

The Dolphins will face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was among the other players who were injured in Week 4.

Hoyer, who started in place of injured starter Mac Jones, sustained a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Packers safety Adrian Amos also was ruled out due to a concussion.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Monday that Hoyer traveled back home with teammates. The Patriots will host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson, Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and New York Giants safety Julian Love and quarterback Tyrod Taylor were among the other players who sustained head injuries or concussions in Week 4.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 4 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

