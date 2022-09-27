Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 2:22 PM / Updated at 11:47 AM

Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4

By Alex Butler
1/5
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 2 fantasy football play for Week 4. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Michael Pittman Jr. is among my must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 4. Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Pittman also are in my Top 5.

Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Mike Evans and Christin Kirk are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (C) is a WR1 this week for fantasy football teams. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman has been a Top 10 wide receiver this season, in terms of fantasy points per game. The Indianapolis Colts playmaker also is tied for seventh in the NFL with 11 targets per game.

He went off for 121 yards and a score in Week 1, but missed Week 2 due to injury. Pittman returned with eight catches for 72 yards in Week 3. Look for the Colts wide receiver to deliver his best game yet when the Colts meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Indianapolis.

RELATED Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 3

The Titans are tied for allowing the most touchdowns (six) and allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers through three weeks. They also just allowed eight catches for 158 yards and a score to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins and 303 passing yards from quarterback Derek Carr.

Look for Pittman to post at least 100 yards and a score in Week 4. He is my No. 5 wide receiver.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (L) can be plugged in this week as a fantasy football WR1 in Week 4. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Tee Higgins

Higgins was my No. 7 option before he played Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is an early frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Drake London

London continues to provide great return on his average draft position, producing like a low-end WR1 so far this season. The Atlanta Falcons rookie scored a touchdown for the second-consecutive game in Week 3. He also averaged 71.3 yards per game through three weeks.

This week, the Falcons will face the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers over their first three games. Look for London, my No. 14 option to log at least 10 targets, eight catches, 75 yards and a score.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is a WR2/WR3 in my Week 4 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Chris Olave

Olave is another rookie trending up in the fantasy football world. The New Orleans Saints pass catcher erupted for 147 yards on nine catches in Week 3. He totaled 13 targets in each of his last two games and increased his production in each game so far this season.

Olave and the Saints will battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London. The Vikings allowed the sixth most receiving yards to wide receivers through three weeks. Fellow Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith each sustained injuries in Week 3, which also should lead to increased opportunities for Olave.

He is my No. 25 option and can be plugged in as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

Curtis Samuel

Samuel is my No. 29 option and is another player who can be used as a WR3 in Week 4. The Washington Commanders wide receiver drew at least nine targets in each of his first three games. He also scored twice and averaged 77 yards from scrimmage in those appearances.

Look for Samuel, who is used as a runner and pass catcher, to keep seeing a ton of opportunities throughout the 2022 campaign.

I expect Samuel to total at least 80 yards from scrimmage in Week 4, but he is a touchdown-or-bust play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at BAL

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at SF

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NO

5. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at LV

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

10. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI

11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

13. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at ATL

14. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CLE

15. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at DET

17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

18. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

19. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DAL

20. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at BAL

21. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LV

22. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at NO

23. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

24. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

25. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

26. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at DET

27. DeVante Parker, New England Patriots at GB

28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

29. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at DAL

30. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at PIT

31. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at NE

32. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

33. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

34. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at SF

35. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at IND

36. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

37. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

38. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. LAC

39. Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

40. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. NE

41. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

42. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at GB

43. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

44. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at BAL

45. Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

46. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF

47. Richie James, New York Giants vs. CHI

48. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI

49. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at PIT

50. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

NFL // 30 minutes ago
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play in Week 4 due to a toe injury, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday. Allen also said quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to face the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL // 2 hours ago
MIAMI, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The NFL players union says it will continue its probe into the Miami Dolphins' adherence to the concussion protocol after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a hit to his head for the second straight game.
NFL // 3 hours ago
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was among two rock climbers found dead on a mountainside near Humber Park in Idyllwild, Calif., the Riverside County coroner's office said in a news release. He was 31.
NFL // 4 hours ago
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow threw two passing scores to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their second win of the season, while the Miami Dolphins lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in the first game of the NFL's Week 4 slate.
NFL // 22 hours ago
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was cited to "failure to control" his Porsche and received a court summons for next month after he flipped the car in a single-car crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday.
NFL // 23 hours ago
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
NFL // 1 day ago
MIAMI, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- David Njoku is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 4. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
NFL // 1 day ago
MIAMI, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
NFL // 1 day ago
MIAMI, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon is among my five running backs to avoid for Week 4 of the fantasy football season. Austin Ekeler leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
NFL // 2 days ago
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett sprained his shoulder and biceps and sustained lacerations, bumps and bruises to other body parts from his car crash earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns announced.
