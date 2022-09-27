Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4

1/5
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 2 fantasy football play for Week 4. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Michael Pittman Jr. is among my must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.
Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 4. Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Pittman also are in my Top 5.
Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Mike Evans and Christin Kirk are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.
Indianapolis Colts
wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (C) is a WR1 this week for fantasy football teams. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Michael Pittman Jr.
Pittman has been a Top 10 wide receiver this season, in terms of fantasy points per game. The Indianapolis Colts playmaker also is tied for seventh in the NFL with 11 targets per game.
He went off for 121 yards and a score in Week 1, but missed Week 2 due to injury. Pittman returned with eight catches for 72 yards in Week 3. Look for the Colts wide receiver to deliver his best game yet when the Colts meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Indianapolis.
The Titans are tied for allowing the most touchdowns (six) and allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers through three weeks. They also just allowed eight catches for 158 yards and a score to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins and 303 passing yards from quarterback Derek Carr.
Look for Pittman to post at least 100 yards and a score in Week 4. He is my No. 5 wide receiver.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (L) can be plugged in this week as a fantasy football WR1 in Week 4. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Tee Higgins
Higgins was my No. 7 option before he played Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is an early frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Drake London
London continues to provide great return on his average draft position, producing like a low-end WR1 so far this season. The Atlanta Falcons rookie scored a touchdown for the second-consecutive game in Week 3. He also averaged 71.3 yards per game through three weeks.
This week, the Falcons will face the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers over their first three games. Look for London, my No. 14 option to log at least 10 targets, eight catches, 75 yards and a score.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is a WR2/WR3 in my Week 4 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Chris Olave
Olave is another rookie trending up in the fantasy football world. The New Orleans Saints pass catcher erupted for 147 yards on nine catches in Week 3. He totaled 13 targets in each of his last two games and increased his production in each game so far this season.
Olave and the Saints will battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London. The Vikings allowed the sixth most receiving yards to wide receivers through three weeks. Fellow Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith each sustained injuries in Week 3, which also should lead to increased opportunities for Olave.
He is my No. 25 option and can be plugged in as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.
Curtis Samuel
Samuel is my No. 29 option and is another player who can be used as a WR3 in Week 4. The Washington Commanders wide receiver drew at least nine targets in each of his first three games. He also scored twice and averaged 77 yards from scrimmage in those appearances.
Look for Samuel, who is used as a runner and pass catcher, to keep seeing a ton of opportunities throughout the 2022 campaign.
I expect Samuel to total at least 80 yards from scrimmage in Week 4, but he is a touchdown-or-bust play against the Dallas Cowboys.
Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX
2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at BAL
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at SF
4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NO
5. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN
6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at LV
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC
10. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI
11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX
13. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at ATL
14. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CLE
15. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU
16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at DET
17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU
18. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
19. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DAL
20. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at BAL
21. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LV
22. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at NO
23. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at CAR
24. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ
25. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN
26. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at DET
27. DeVante Parker, New England Patriots at GB
28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at TB
29. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at DAL
30. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at PIT
31. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at NE
32. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI
33. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC
34. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at SF
35. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at IND
36. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ
37. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
38. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. LAC
39. Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals at CAR
40. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. NE
41. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ
42. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at GB
43. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants
44. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at BAL
45. Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN
46. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF
47. Richie James, New York Giants vs. CHI
48. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI
49. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at PIT
50. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on September 29, 2022. Tagovailoa played four days after he suffered what the team initially said was a "head injury." Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo