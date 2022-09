1/5

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) will not play in Week 4. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift will not play in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks due to injuries, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday. St. Brown sustained a sprained ankle in the Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. He did not practice this week. Swift sustained shoulder and ankle injuries in Week 3 and also missed practice. Advertisement

Veteran backup Jamaal Williams is expected to fill in as the Lions' starting running back in Week 4. D.J. Chark, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and Josh Reynolds are among the other wide receivers on the Lions' roster.

"Listen, man, that's what it's all about, next man up," Campbell said Friday. "We still got Hock [tight end T.J. Hockenson], we got Chark, we got Leaf [Raymond], we got Cephus.

"I mean, we got Jamaal [Williams] and we got this offensive line and a quarterback that can throw it, so we feel good about it."

Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are expected to backup Williams in Week 4. Williams logged 197 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, including two last week, through his first three games this season.

St. Brown ranks third on the team with 68 rushing yards, followed by Craig Reynolds (29).

The Lions (1-2) will host the Seahawks (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions were 4-point favorites on Friday morning.