Sept. 30, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Ex-Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar among two rock climbers found dead

By Alex Butler
Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin.UPI
Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin.UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was among two rock climbers found dead on a mountainside near Humber Park in Idyllwild, Calif., the Riverside County coroner's office said in a news release. He was 31.

Authorities said Thursday that they identified Escobar and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh at the scene Wednesday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff-Hemet Station.

The Cal/Riverside County Fire Department tweeted Wednesday night that they received a distress call and sent firefighters to attempt a rescue near Tahquitz Rock inside San Bernardino National Forest.

They said the firefighters found the victims, who both "perished at the scene," on a rockface.

Escobar, a New York native, went to Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He then attended San Diego State and was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5 tight end spent the 2013 through 2016 seasons with the Cowboys. He spent the 2017 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Escobar attempted to catch on with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns in 2017 and 2018, but did not play another regular-season game. He totaled 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in 64 career appearances.

Escobar went on to become a firefighter for the Long Beach Fire Department.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach firefighter Gavin Escobar," the department wrote Thursday on Facebook. "Hired on Feb. 5, firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. Prior to being a Long Beach firefighter, Gavin Escobar played professional football for the NFL where he spent most of his time with the Cowboys.

"Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children."

Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 4

