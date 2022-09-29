Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 4

1/5

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was one of my top waiver-wire pickups and can be plugged in as a TE1 in Week 4. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- David Njoku is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 4. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts join Kelce in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

Hockenson is my No. 4 option this week and is ranked highest among my must-start options.

T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson is tied for second on the team with 18 targets this season. The Detroit Lions tight end has yet to total more than 40 receiving yards in a game through three weeks, but scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 3.

This week, the Lions will battle the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed 87 receiving yards to Kyle Pitts in Week 3 and a touchdown to fellow tight end Ross Dwelley in Week 2.

They also have allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to tight ends in the NFL. I expect Hockenson to haul in at least eight catches for 80 yards. He should climb into elite TE1 territory if he reaches the end zone for a second-consecutive game.

David Njoku

Njoku was targeted 10 times last week, the second-most looks earned among tight ends. He turned those targets into nine catches for 89 yards and a score. The Cleveland Browns pass catcher also totaled three catches for 32 yards in Week 2.

Look for Njoku's involvement to continue in Week 4, when the Browns battle the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends through three weeks. They also have allowed either a touchdown or 70 yards to a tight end in all three games this season.

I expect Njoku, one of my top waiver-wire targets, to total at least six catches for 60 yards. He could find the end zone as a high-end TE1. Njoku is my No. 6 option.

Robert Tonyan

Tonyan drew a season-high seven targets last week in the Green Bay Packers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He turned those looks into six catches for 37 yards.

I expect the Packers tight end to stay involved in Week 4, when the Packers host the New England Patriots. The Patriots allowed a league-high four touchdowns to tight ends through three weeks. They also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

Tonyan has yet to total more than 37 yards in a game so far this season or reach the end zone, but he is a great bet to score his first touchdown Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. He is my No. 10 tight end for Week 4.

Hayden Hurst

Hurst isn't useful in leagues that don't require starting tight ends, but he is a must-start in tight end leagues this week when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Miami Dolphins.

Hurst earned eight targets in Week 1 and another seven looks in Week 2. He dropped to just two targets last week, but I think he will be more utilized Thursday in Cincinnati.

The Dolphins allowed the second-most receiving yards and tied for allowing a league-high 24 catches to tight ends through three weeks. They also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews went off for 104 yards and a score in Week 2 against the Dolphins. New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry also totaled five catches for 53 yards against this defense in Week 1.

Hurst totaled five catches in each of his first two games. I expect him to secure at least that many grabs this week. He also should total at least 40 yards, but is a touchdown-or-bust option who should only be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting the position.

Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF

4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. CLE

6. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at ATL

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at SF

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX

9. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. NE

11. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

12. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ

13. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

14. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIA

15. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings at NO

16. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at PIT

17. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at BAL

18. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

19. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at CIN

20. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at DAL

