NFL
Sept. 29, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Browns DE Myles Garrett cited for failing to control Porsche before crash

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (C) did not practice Wednesday due to injuries he sustained in a Monday car crash. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (C) did not practice Wednesday due to injuries he sustained in a Monday car crash. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was cited to "failure to control" his Porsche and received a court summons for next month after he flipped the car in a single-car crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

"Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance," troopers said in a news release. "Impairment from alcohol and/or drugs and distracted driving were not suspected."

Garrett was driving the gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on Monday afternoon on State Road in Sharon Township, Medina County, before he lost control of the car, which flipped several times and veered off the right side of the road, troopers said in a news release.

A crash report states that Garrett was calculated as traveling 65 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash.

RELATED Browns DE Myles Garrett sprained shoulder, biceps in car crash

The Cleveland Browns star and a passenger were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Browns said Tuesday that Garrett sprained his shoulder and biceps and sustained lacerations, bumps and bruises to other body parts in the crash. He cleared he NFL's concussion protocol and did not sustain any fractures.

Garrett's citation says he is summed to court at 8:30 a.m. EDT Oct. 12 at Wadsworth Municipal Court in Wadsworth, Ohio, but his is not required to personally appear.

RELATED Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4

Garrett did not practice Thursday with the Browns, who pointed out his biceps and shoulder injuries. The start pass rusher has yet to be ruled out for Week 4.

The Browns (2-1) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Atlanta. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9 and the New England Patriots on Oct. 16 in Cleveland.

Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves hospital after single-car accident

