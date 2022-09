1/5

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (C) will be evaluated by doctors this week to determine if he can play. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett sprained his shoulder and biceps and sustained lacerations, bumps and bruises to other body parts from his car crash earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns announced. The Browns detailed Garrett's injuries Tuesday night and said he also cleared the concussion protocol and did not sustain any fractures.

"Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity," the Browns said.

"Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night after he was injured in a single-car crash Monday afternoon in northern Ohio. He was driving a 2021 Porsche on the 5600 block of State Road near Wadsworth, Ohio, when he lost control and the car flipped several times.

Officials also said Garrett was not impaired by drugs or alcohol and that both passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett, 26, joined the Browns as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound pass rusher logged three sacks through his first three games this season. He totaled a career-high 16 sacks over 17 starts in 2021.

The Browns (2-1) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Atlanta.

