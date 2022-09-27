Fantasy football: Williams, Herbert, Lawrence among add/drops for Week 4

1/5

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs the ball against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Jamaal Williams and Khalil Herbert are among my top add/drops from the waiver wire entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season. Waiver wire and free agency additions also give you a chance to pick up players who made an impact early on, in hopes that they remain consistent. Advertisement

Injuries continue to impact real-life NFL teams and fantasy football squads. That means you should be building depth for your fake team so you are better prepared for your virtual matchups. This week, I like the group of running backs available on the waiver wire.

Several of the top options could reach RB1 territory due to injuries to the starting running back on their respective team. Williams and Herbert were the Top 2 scoring running backs in Week 3 and could be in line for additional production.

I also like Geno Smith, DeVante Parker and David Njoku as waiver-wire targets, but the running backs are much more valuable.

Advertisement

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 4:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Geno Smith, Matt Ryan; RB | Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison; WR | DeVante Parker, Romeo Doubs; TE | David Njoku; D/ST | Giants; K | Austin Seibert

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Trevor Lawrence, Cooper Rush; RB | Mark Ingram, Samaje Perine; WR | Isaiah McKenzie ; TE | Will Dissly; D/ST | Cardinals; K | Harrison Butker

TOP DROPS

QB | Mac Jones; RB | Kenneth Gainwell; WR | Skyy Moore, Kenny Golladay; TE | Noah Fant; D/ST | Jaguars; K | Matt Ammendola

QUARTERBACK

Geno Smith is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also is paying off for fantasy football teams who chose to stream the quarterback position. Smith totaled 325 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 3.

He also totaled two touchdown passes in Week 1. Look for the veteran quarterback to continue to air it out in Week 4, when the Seahawks battle the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through three weeks, including 260 yards and two scores from Kirk Cousins in Week 3 and 337 yards and three scores to Carson Wentz in Week 2.

Advertisement

Smith is a great option if your quarterback is underperforming or sustained an injury in the first quarter of the season.

RUNNING BACK

Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert and Alexander Mattison are all great waiver-wire additions for your roster. Williams is expected to take over as the Detroit Lions' top running back in Week 4 and possibly beyond due to the shoulder injury starter D'Andre Swift sustained in Week 3.

He will likely be a high-end RB2 for me this week when the Lions battle the Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the second-most rushing yards and tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs so far this season.

Williams is my top option, but Herbert is close behind. The Bears backup exploded for the most fantasy points among running backs in Week 3, with 157 yards and two scores on 20 carries in a Chicago Bears win over the Houston Texans.

Herbert was forced into a much larger role due to an ankle injury starter David Montgomery sustained in the first quarter. Herbert showed off enough talent to warrant a roster spot, regardless of Montgomery's game status, but he will be on my RB2 radar if Montgomery misses time.

Advertisement

Mattison is a must-own every season due to the Minnesota Vikings starter Dalvin Cook's injury history. He saw action last week when Cook sustained a shoulder injury and could be in line for a start if Cook can't play in Week 4. Mattison provided past evidence that he can produce RB1 value if given extra opportunities. Scoop him up and add him to your bench.

WIDE RECEIVERS

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was previously on my drop list, but is coming off a fantastic Week 3 performance. Parker was a Top 10 fantasy football wide receiver due to his 156-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots are expected to be without injured quarterback Mac Jones due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 3, but I believe Parker will retain WR3 value.

This week, the Patriots will battle the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were respectable over the past three weeks against opposing fantasy football wide receivers, but I think the Patriots will be playing from behind here. Look for Parker to get at least 10 targets. He should turn those looks into at least five catches for 80 yards. He could turn in WR2 production if he reaches the end zone.

Advertisement

Rookie pass catcher Romeo Doubs was a Top 12 fantasy football wide receiver in Week 3. Packers wide receivers will likely be hard to gauge throughout the season, but I love Doubs upside after his eight-catch, 73-yard, one score performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Doubs is worth a roster addition if you are weak at WR3 and in a league that requires starting three wide receivers and features at least 12 teams.

TIGHT ENDS

Cleveland Browns pass catcher David Njoku finished as the No. 2 tight end in Week 3 after he totaled 89 yards and a score on nine catches in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Njoku's opportunities and production increased in each week so far this season and he should continue to draw at least 5 to 10 targets per game down the stretch.

This week, the Browns will face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends through three weeks. They also just allowed nine catches for 105 yards and a score to Seattle Seahawks tight ends in Week 3.

Njoku will be a Top 14 option in my Week 4 tight end rankings.

This week in the National Football League