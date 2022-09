1/5

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he could return by Week 5 after he recovers from the thumb fracture sustained in Week 1. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott is eyeing Week 5 for his potential return to the field from the broken thumb he sustained earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback told reporters. Prescott told USA Today and NFL Network on Monday that he hopes to return for the Oct. 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He also told ESPN that he thinks he will be back "in a couple of weeks." Advertisement

"Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at," Prescott told USA Today.

Prescott completed 13 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception before he broke his right thumb in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 in Arlington, Texas.

He underwent surgery the next day and was initially expected to miss six to eight weeks of action. That recovery timeline was later adjusted to four to six weeks, based on how Prescott's bone healed.

The Cowboys are 2-0 since Prescott's injury, with wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the team to both victories, including a 23-16 triumph over the Giants on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertisement

Prescott tossed a football lightly during pregame warmups ahead of the Week 3 victory.

The Cowboys (2-1) will face the Washington Commanders (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Arlington.

This week in the National Football League