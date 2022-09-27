Trending
NFL
Sept. 27, 2022 / 7:13 AM

CeeDee Lamb's one-handed catch helps Cowboys beat Giants

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a win over the New York Giants on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3b4c6367351ac5bd761e1964974f8b9e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a win over the New York Giants on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made an incredible one-handed, go-ahead touchdown catch, while defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence logged three sacks to lead the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants in the NFL's Week 3 finale.

Lamb's snag came with about 8:30 remaining in the 23-16 victory Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys star totaled 87 yards on eight catches in the win.

"It was a tough third quarter," Lamb told reporters. "I kept thinking about it. All the guys kept telling me, 'Let it go. Let it go. We've still got more game left.' And in the fourth quarter, when I kept hearing my number being called, I knew it was my opportunity again."

The game was tied 13-13 through three quarters. The Cowboys then started a possession 18 seconds into the fourth. They used 10 plays to march to the Giants 1-yard line. Quarterback Cooper Rush then took a snap to start the 1st-and-goal sequence. He caught the shotgun snap and looked to his left. Lamb raced toward the back left corner of the end zone, slipping ahead of cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Lamb then stuck up his left arm and snagged the ball with his hand, while keeping his feet in bounds, before using his right hand to secure the reception. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher added and extra point after the score for a 20-13 edge.

Maher added a 44-yard field goal on the Cowboys next possession. Giants kicker Graham Gano made a 51-yard attempt with 3:42 remaining for the final points of the night.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted Daniel Jones on the Giants' final possession.

Jones completed 20 of 37 passes for 196 yards in the loss. Giants running back Saquon Barkley totaled 126 yards and a score on 18 touches.

RELATED NFL, players' union to probe Dolphins' handling of QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

"It was tough one for us," Jones said. "We didn't do enough to win down the stretch. We gotta make a few more plays. It was a tough game. I fought we fought hard. We just didn't do enough to win."

Rush completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a score. Tony Pollard ran for 105 yards on 13 carries in the win. Fellow Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 73 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Safety Donovan Wilson and defensive end Dorance Armstrong each logged sacks in the win.

The Cowboys (2-1) will host the Washington Commanders (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Giants (2-1) will battle the Chicago Bears (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

