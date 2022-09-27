Trending
Sept. 27, 2022

Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves hospital after single-car accident

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained "non-life-threatening injuries" from a single-car crash Monday near Wadsworth, Ohio. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/71c28bfd0a29cbc9fcf1e44160e83781/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained "non-life-threatening injuries" from a single-car crash Monday near Wadsworth, Ohio. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital after he was injured in a single-car crash in northern Ohio. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, the team said.

Sources told NFL Network, Cleveland.com and ESPN that Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told the news outlets that Garrett was driving a 2021 Porsche on the 5600 block of State Road near Wadsworth, Ohio, when he lost control and the car flipped several times. Officials also said Garrett was not impaired by drugs or alcohol and that both passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett and the passenger were then transported to local hospitals.

Photos and videos released Monday showed the extent of the damage to the Porsche, which was crushed on all sides, with cracked windows and grass stuck in the wheels.

Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, told Cleveland.com that Garrett did not break any bones in the accident.

"Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident [Monday] afternoon after leaving the practice facility," the Browns said. "He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information."

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, totaled seven combined tackles, three sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble through three starts so far this season. The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection logged a career-high 16 sacks in 17 starts last season.

The Browns (2-1) will face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Atlanta.

